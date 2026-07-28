‘Why Is This Day So Hard?’: Kelly Rowland Says Giving Up Alcohol Nearly Two Years Ago Changed Her In Ways She Never Expected

R&B singer Kelly Rowland is joining that list of celebrities making drastic changes to prolong their health.

The former Destiny’s Child member is known for her petite, frame, long legs and long torso. The mom of two maintains her look through regular exercise, a balanced diet, and consistent hydration, leaving the media and fans stunned at her physique.

But another burden weighed on Rowland during her wellness journey, and she finally had to let it go.

Kelly Rowland reveals why she chose to ditch drinking from her drink diet. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Drinking is an embedded pastime in show business, but not everyone indulges. Celebrities like Jennifer Hudson and Zendaya have never taken a sip of alcohol.

Others such as Jada Pinkett Smith, Angela White, aka Blac Chyna, and Jennifer Lopez have cut back for different reasons.

‘Let Me Go Back to the Gym’: Kelly Rowland Has Fans Gushing Over Her ‘Insane’ Body

Rowland opened up about her decision to ditch drinking and how she’s been feeling since during a July 16 interview.

“I’ve actually recently — well, it was now a year and a half ago — I stopped drinking,” the singer told Women’s Health with a smile on her face.

“Don’t get me wrong, I miss my white wine,” she said, keeping it real. “But I feel good. I feel really good.”

Listing how staying sober has affected her, she said, “My sleep is better. I don’t feel as groggy.”

Laughing she added, “I remember having a glass or having a little cocktail and the next day I was like, “Why is this day so hard or my brain fogged really bad?”

That isn’t the only thing that’s changed about Rowland in the wellness department.

Her fitness and her mindset around it have evolved as well. Not only does she lift heavier and does high-Intensity interval training, but her trainer also has her doing boxing.

The growth in her relationship with fitness has made her think differently about strength.

In her 20s, she thought strength was “cute” and at the time she strived to just look good in outfits.

“And then in my 30s, I said, ‘I want to be strong,’” she said, describing herself as inspired by becoming a mother to her first son, Titan Weatherspoon, in 2014.

She became more motivated when she randomly caught a glimpse of her back muscles in the mirror.

“It’s like I felt just better in my skin about it,” she said. “And now that you know I’m learning about my body evolving. I don’t necessarily say aging anymore as much as it’s evolving. I love that.”

While many fans uplifted Rowland for her journey to stop drinking, others had a good laugh about the confession.

One person joked, “Better you than me chile lol.”

Another who didn’t fully believe her said, “She’s pulling our legs.”

Others applauded the decision.

“Yes! It’s a big difference sober life,” wrote one.

Someone else said, “Cutting alcohol is super key.”

Rowland was pregnant with her son Noah Weatherspoon back in 2020 when she told Women’s Health then that she doesn’t count calories despite being intentional about what she eats.

“Trust me, there are some days when it’s hard to look at seeds and nuts and fruit when everybody’s got french fries and burgers and Roscoe’s chicken and waffles at midnight,” she said.

But Rowland said she would stick to protein like chicken or fish and choose a side of veggies.

Additionally, she makes sure not to eat anything past 7 p.m.