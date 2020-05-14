‘Let Me Go Back to the Gym’: Kelly Rowland Has Fans Gushing Over Her ‘Insane’ Body

Kelly Rowland doesn’t seem to need any “motivation” when it comes to keeping her body in shape. On Tuesday, May 12, Rowland, a former member of “Destiny’s Child,” posted a photo on Instagram that showed her clad in what appeared to be a black two-piece lingerie set. The 39-year-old mother of one flaunted her washboard abs.

Without any makeup, Rowland struck her pose in her bathroom mirror by holding her iPhone in one hand while gently touching the band of her bottoms with the other. To add some color to her simple garments, she wore a gold necklace and three earrings. The “Dirty Laundry” artist hinted in her caption that she was not posting a thirst trap photo but was bragging about her fit physique.

Kelly Rowland wearing a two-piece set in an apparently overexposed photo. @kellyrowland/Instagram

Rowland inspired fans to put away their shelter-in-place snacks. Over 500,000 fans gravitated to the photo, indicating that her body is drop-dead gorgeous.

“NOT FAIR LOL. You’re just a complete beauty, inside + out💋.”

“Ohhhh sh-t…. let me go back to the gym and cancel my pizza order 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️.”

“Insane 😍.”

“@kellyrowland Goooooooo Kelly you straight up flaming 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾.”

“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍GOD DIDN’T MAKE NO MISTAKES WITH YA.”

“These abs are giving me 2001 Kelly !!!!!! 😭”

“Get. It. Sis. 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

“You have to flex on us like that Kelly…. literally 😍💪🏽.”

Kelly Rowland wearing a brown two-piece set. @kellyrowland/Instagram

Rowland’s abs didn’t come from lounging on the couch. In fact, she explained in a 2019 interview with Newsette that she exercises at 5 a.m. every day. “I try to get an early start so I can fit a workout in during my busy days, and/or squeeze multiple workouts into one day,” she said. Rowland, a multiple Grammy Award winner, trains for an hour each day and switches up her workouts frequently, with kickboxing and high-intensity interval training both part of her regular routine.

Rowland’s breathtaking appearance has been the topic of conversation on the internet for quite some time. A few weeks ago, she released a visual on Instagram from her latest music video “Coffee.” In the video, she donned a pair of dark chocolate bikini bottoms and a sheer shirt to match her rich melanin. A slew of people worshiped her for embracing her skin complexion.