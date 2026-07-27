‘Wait Until He See This’: Rosie O’Donnell Drops a Filthy, Below-the-Belt Dig Exposing Trump’s Most Embarrassing Dirty Secret

Rosie O’Donnell is getting the last laugh with her savage response to Donald Trump.

The former talk show host and the president have been locked in a feud for two decades, and neither time nor age has been able to defuse their shared disdain for the other.

O’Donnell responded to the Trump’s latest insult with a flithy, below the belt dig about his most embarrassing dirty secret.

Rosie O’Donnell refuses to back down after President Trump blasted her during his speech at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner. (Photos by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

O’Donnell’s witty jingle picking apart Trump’s second presidency is becoming a viral hit on TikTok.

Trump, 80, headlined the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner do-over on July 24, and he still became the biggest joke of the night.

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The comedian, 64, was not in the room among the members of the press and the administration, but she somehow still became a punchline in Trump’s script.

In a TikTok posted on July 26, O’Donnell admitted to watching a recap of the event, which left her feeling inspired.

“I wrote this little song, a parody from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ for our loving president,” she said, and then began to sing to the tune of the Scarecrow’s musical number “If I Only Had a Brain.”

The lyrics read:

“His approval rating is 30, his diaper’s always dirty, I think the guy’s insane/ He ain’t no stable genius, he’s got a teeny tiny… but he doesn’t have a brain/ The reflecting pool is green, his reasons were obscene, it’s him we all do blame/ He grew up magic ears, stole billions in a year cause he doesn’t have a brain/ Oh I can’t tell you why some people think he’s smart, all he does is lie and cheat and steal and… and he’s asleep when meetings start/ He still dreams that he is Putin while our country he is lootin’, on humanity a stain/ All he does is cause us drama cause he’ll never be Obama cause he doesn’t have a brain.”

The video concluded with her saying, “I hope you enjoy that, Donald. It’s for you.”

Reactions in the comment section include, “Rosie, that was PERFECT Hope he hears it. You’ll know if he does if he starts attacking you again. If so, wear it as a badge of courage.”

A second viewer wrote, “Perfect! And you are still in his head. I snort laughed when he mentioned you during his speech last night. Live your best life!”

Other responses read, “He’s going to throw such a temper tantrum.”

Trump supporters quipped, “I can’t wait until he sees this.” Another argued, “TDS at its epitome Her envy & jealousy show the world how petty & small she really is And totally unfunny.”

Others would disagree.

O’Donnell would say Trump is the “small,” as noted in her Instagram post after the dinner. She recapped the president’s speech, which she said confirms “what we all know.”

The post described Trump as “a small, mean and demented man. A sad excuse for a president and a piss poor reflection of the morons who support him.”

During the correspondents’ dinner, Trump joked that O’Donnell wanted to attend.

“She loves me very much, and she was desperate to come back to the United States and pay her respects to Donald J. Trump, but that didn’t work out unfortunately because nobody wanted her back,” he said.

O’Donnell moved to Ireland shortly after his 2025 inauguration. Trump ranted that he would revoke her U.S. citizenship last summer, but did not follow through with the threat.

O’Donnell is currently in New York performing her one-woman off-Broadway show “Common Knowledge.”

Moreover, Trump proclaimed, “She’s one of the greatest sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome; she’s a sick young woman, sick older woman, I guess now I have to say.”

But O’Donnell was not the only target of the evening. A critic snapped, “It’s not just jokes about Rosie O’Donnell. Just about ALL of Trump’s jokes miss the mark. He is such a total loser.”

Trump said the room of reporters was the largest group of Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers and harped on CNN’s Kaitlan Collins‘ unwillingness to smile at him.

He kidded that Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy provided roadkill for the exquisite dinner and that Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was too overzealous when screening his calls from the press.

Some faultfinders called his speech “mean-spirited” and a drag, with several viewers mentioning that Trump had to explain multiple jokes before anyone laughed.