‘Her Stunts Are Flopping’: Nancy Mace Pulls an Unbelievable New Move to Crawl Back into Trump’s Good Graces — Critics Say She Somehow Dragged Black People Into It

Outgoing South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace is apparently trying to save face with President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, critics allege, on her way out the door on Capitol Hill.

Mace, who has had an on-again off-again relationship with Trump and other MAGA Republicans, lost the primary for South Carolina governor back in early June, making her political future uncertain as she prepares to end her Congressional run next January.

Mace lost constituent support after a series of scandals then got on Trump’s bad side after supporting the release of the Epstein files last year.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) as he leaves after addressing a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was expected to address Congress on his early achievements of his presidency and his upcoming legislative agenda. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

But she’s not going down quietly and is facing a growing backlash for an attempt at disbanding race-based caucuses in Congress, including the venerable and highly respected Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).

She filed a House resolution Thursday, July 23, that would “revoke and prevent the registration of Congressional Member Organizations (commonly known as caucuses) and Congressional Staff Organizations.”

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In her press release announcing the effort, she claims caucuses “discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, or national origin.”

Top Democrats says it’s a racist political stunt.

The Congressional Black Caucus responded to Mace in a post on X.

“We don’t need a lecture about what constitutes federally sanctioned segregation— least of all from Nancy Mace,” the group said.

Social media didn’t hold back, either, in posting what they think of Mace’s attempt at disbanding historic congressional groups that have helped level the playing field for African Americans and other minority groups for decades.

“Nancy Mace is a bigoted annoying alcoholic who got 5th place in her recent primary and will be gone from Congress January 2, 2027 forever,” a Threads user stated.

Threads user Reecie Colbert spoke out against Mace’s resolution in a video.

“Nancy Mace need to be worried about refreshing her resume instead of putting forth racist resolutions to dissolve the Congressional Black Caucus and other race-based caucuses,” Colbert noted.

“Apparently placing FIFTH in the SC gubernatorial primary didn’t teach her that her stunts are flopping. So girl bye!”

“Instead of auditioning for crazy right wing networks, make yourself useful with the Epstein files or something,” Colbert added.

Another poster observed, “Once upon a time black Americans could not legally hold any elected office and here we are today in 2026 getting attacked for having a congressional black caucus by Republican loser for Governor, Rep. Nancy Mace.”

The CBC was founded in 1971 by 13 Black Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Shirley Chisholm, Rep. William Clay Sr., Rep. John Conyers, and Rep. Charles Rangel, and for this current 119th Congress has the highest number of members at 62.

The CBC says on its website that it is committed to using both constitutional power and the financial resources of the federal government to help both African-Americans and other marginalized groups achieve the American dream.

Historical racism and bigotry in the United States, and now the current proliferation of White nationalism through Trump’s MAGA movement, have made congressional caucuses more important than ever.