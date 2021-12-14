‘Imagine Never Doing Another Superman Movie’: Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Says Star Would Want T’Challa Recast In Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman’s brother claims the late actor would’ve wanted the role of T’Challa recast in the “Black Panther” franchise. The statement comes after many fans have expressed a desire to see another star tackle the beloved character. However, Marvel vowed never to do such a thing following the star’s sudden passing in August 2020.

During an interview with TMZ, the “21 Bridges” star’s older brother Derrick Boseman told reporters that he believes T’Challa “needs to live on.” He added, “Chadwick knew the power of the character and the positive influence it carries,” before noting that “there’s so much power in seeing a Black king, especially in a superhero capacity.”

Kevin Boseman (L) says brother Chadwick Boseman (R) would want his “Black Panther” character T’Challa recast. Photo: @kevinboseman/ Instagram

The news comes after mounting requests from fans for Marvel to find another leading star. Many have even begun using the hashtag “recastTChalla” to increase their efforts. One Twitter user commented, “Imagine never doing another Superman movie after Christopher Reeves passed #RecastTchalla” and shared a photo collage of several Black actors, including Damson Idris and John David Washington.

Imagine never doing another Superman movie after Christopher Reeves passed #RecastTchalla pic.twitter.com/lbatbcrdSw — 🇩🇴Ben (@Mr_Evertz) December 13, 2021

“Yes, Marvel should #RecastTchalla,” wrote a second person. “I didn’t know Chadwick Boseman personally, but I think he would be saddened to learn T’challa died with him. The character should live on in the MCU and continue inspire people everywhere.”

Yes, Marvel should #RecastTchalla – I didn't know Chadwick Boseman personally, but I think he would be saddened to learn T'challa died with him. The character should live on in the MCU and continue inspire people everywhere. pic.twitter.com/E7saMxJtQp — Garrick (@KI_Garrick) December 13, 2021

A petition was even created by a person who appeared to be Emmanuel Noisette of E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Change.org titled “Recast T’Challa To Honor Chadwick Boseman In the Black Panther Franchise.” The request was directed at Marvel, Kevin Feige, Ryan Coogler and Marvel Studio. It has already gained over 43,000 signatures.

“While his character of T’Challa was adored by fans, there have been rumors that Marvel will kill off his character in the new movie and for good,” the petition description read.

“This is a call for the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Co-President Louis D’Esposito, and Writer/Director Ryan Coogler to reconsider their decision and recast the role of “T’Challa” in the Black Panther franchise,” it continued. “If Marvel Studios removes T’Challa, it would be at the expense of the audiences (especially Black boys and men) who saw themselves in him. That also includes the millions of fans who were inspired by the character as well.

Last November during an appearance on “The Ringer-Verse” podcast, Marvel Cinematic Universe producer and MCU vice president of development Nate Moore said “you will not see T’Challa in [future Marvel films]. We just couldn’t do it.”

Moore continued, “When Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with [director Ryan] Coogler about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation. It wasn’t weeks, it was minutes of we had to figure out how to move that franchise on without that character. Because I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen — not in comics — is tied to Chadwick’s performance, is what he brought to that role both on- and off-screen.”

