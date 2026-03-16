‘Should’ve Gotten Two’: The Moment Everything Changed for Michael B. Jordan: Inside the ‘Sinners’ Role That Finally Brought Him an Oscar

Michael B. Jordan took home gold in one of the most coveted categories at the 2026 Academy Awards, solidifying his place as a leading man and one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

The “Sinners” standout was awarded the Best Actor in a Lead Role Oscar for his portrayal of twin brothers, Smoke and Stack, in the film written, produced, and directed by longtime collaborator Ryan Coogler.

His role forced him to portray separate characters in a nearly three-hour movie, and now the public demands he only be introduced as Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan.

Michael B. Jordan accepts the award for actor in a leading role for “Sinners” during the Oscars on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Photo by Chris Pizzello/PA Images via Getty Images)

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“Sinners” premiered in theaters in April 2025, pulling in over $365 million worldwide during its four-month run.

The box office juggernaut made Oscar history with 16 nominations, including best director and best supporting actor and actress nods for lead stars Coogler, Wunmi Mosaku, and Delroy Lindo.

“It’s his two best performances of his life, and I’ve never quite seen anything like it,” Coogler previously said of his friend, Jordan, who also played the lead in Coogler’s directorial debut in 2013’s “Fruitvale Station.”

Jordan edged out Leonardo DiCaprio in “One Battle After Another,” Timothée Chalamet in “Marty Supreme,” Ethan Hawke in “Blue Moon,” and Wagner Moura in “The Secret Agent” for his first-ever appearance as a nominee at the ceremony.

Chalamet was a projected winner for lead actor among moviegoers, but his remarks that no one cares about ballet and opera derailed fan support days before the show, by that time, Academy voting was closed. Despite the loss, DiCaprio embraced Jordan with a hug after the big win.

Jordan “won purely on talent,” a fan wrote, shutting down think pieces on the victory. Another said, “Technically, Michael B. Jordan should’ve gotten two Oscars… one for Smoke and one for Stack.”

Jordan is only the sixth Black actor to win the Academy’s most competitive award, following behind greats Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith.

“To be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys. Thank you, everybody in this room, and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I could feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me,” said Jordan in his acceptance speech.

He stressed that there was much behind-the-scenes work to bring both Coogler’s characters to life.

“There was a technical aspect and an emotional level of building these characters that was challenging but very rewarding,” Jordan told People.

Michael B. Jordan’s full #Oscars acceptance speech after Best Actor in a Leading Role win for “Sinners” pic.twitter.com/mRXMOOhGnI — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 16, 2026

Part of the preparation included working with dialect coach Beth McGuire.

Jordan explained, “She helped me with a lot of body movement, their physical posture and stand. They both stood differently; they walked a little bit differently — they held their trauma in different places.”

The “Thomas Crown Affair” director also worked with twin consultants to gain insight into the unique sibling dynamic, did chakra and spiritual work to determine “where Smoke and Stack held their childhood trauma,” and did more intensive character development. According to the cast, Jordan became two different beings depending on which twin was performing.

“His whole energy was different… he wore different-sized shoes, so when he was Stack he wore tighter shoes cause it kept him light on his feet,” shared Mosaku on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

She continued, “When he was Smoke he wore like a bigger than his natural size because he felt more grounded … Stack has dimples, and Smoke doesn’t, and that isn’t makeup, that is literally how Michael held his face.”

Michael B. Jordan talks about the technicality that came with playing a dual character in the #SinnersMovie pic.twitter.com/6sL0SLWJDi — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 4, 2025

“Sinners” cast mate Delroy Lindo praised Jordan at the American Cinemathique Award show in November, saying that the film “Called for a lead actor who could bring an equally profound amount of heart onto that set each and every day. Michael B. Jordan, you’re that man, you were that man, you are that man.”

The “Sinners” cast and crew won several accolades, including the NAACP Image Awards, the BAFTA Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Critics’ Choice Awards. Along with Jordan’s win, they also nabbed Oscars for Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.