‘Every Black Person There Should Have Left’: Amanda Seales Erupts After BAFTAs Slur — Backlash Grows As Viewers Discover What Producers Edited Out As Judge Resigns

Amanda Seales is livid that Black people are not revolting against white institutions in the wake of racist outbursts at the 2026 BAFTA awards.

The “Views from AmandaLand” tabled respectability politics during a recent livestream to address Tourette’s syndrome advocate John Davidson’s behavior. Davidson, a Scottish native, attended the ceremony as a guest for his role in inspiring “I Swear,” a biographical film about growing up with the condition that causes involuntary sounds and movements.

During the Feb. 22 BBC broadcast of the awards show, he yelled out the N-word at “Sinners” leading men Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo. The suited actors were presenting the first award of the evening.

The abundantly talented duo appeared confounded by the racist disruption, with Jordan visibly tensing up and his veteran actor counterpart nearly biting his tongue and flashing a loaded glance into the audience to hold back a bigger reaction.

Fans applauded the men for exhibiting grace during the disruption. Seales, on the other hand, is fed up with the mistreatment and reaction of Black people in traditionally white spaces.

She argued, “This whole business of taking things in stride and, you know, showing professionalism, all that is, is language for passivism. That’s it. They have continuously tried to convince you that being passive and being quiet and literally just like brushing it off your shoulder, that is an indicator of your civility.”

THE WAY MICHEAL B. JORDAN FROZE AFTER THAT 😭 pic.twitter.com/Wx1UDZv9UK — 🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) February 22, 2026

Moreover, the “Insecure” actress stated, “Did they know it was a Tourette’s outburst at the time? No, they didn’t, and that’s not even how Tourette’s outbursts even work… Every Black person there should have left…. Y’all keep showing up to their racist-ass places and expecting racism not to happen. Stop supporting this s–t.”

Her ire was supercharged when he pivoted to address “Sinners” director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler. “His whole movie is about how assimilation is what’s killing Black people, and he’s gonna go to the Oscars. Why would you make that movie and then show up in the places and spaces of assimilation?”

Seales implied that the mishap should be evidence enough for him to skip out on the 98th annual Academy Awards. His box-office juggernaut is up for an unprecedented 16 nominations, including Best Actor and Best Director nods.

Seales’ remarks provoked people to comment, “When she’s right, she’s right,” and, another person added, “I def see her points but I also see his reasoning for attending, two things can be true.” A third person offered clarity to her points, “She didn’t say don’t show up, she said expect racism when you do.”

Others offered support to Coogler, “Ryan wouldn’t have become the first black person to win that award in almost 80 years if he didn’t walk into that space. we 100% should go where we are welcomed but somebody still has to kick those other doors down!”

According to the BBC, the ceremony was pre-taped and aired on a two-hour delay, yet the production team failed to censor the N-word. What they did manage to remove, however, was a shouted “Free Palestine” comment — a decision that quickly set social media ablaze.

Viewers were quick to point out the contrast.

“But they DID edit out when someone shouted “Free Palestine” but didn’t edit out the N-word. Got it.”

“So BBC can edit out “Free Palestine” but not a racial slur???”

“The BBC managed to edit out the free Palestine comment though, funny that.”

The network’s ability to cut one remark while allowing the other to air has sparked sharp criticism and raised uncomfortable questions about editorial priorities.

The “strong and offensive language” and “involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony, were not intentional,” said the corporation in its apology. They promised to learn from the incident, but the fallout continues.

Longtime BAFTA judge Jonte Richardson resigned, noting, “I cannot and will not contribute my time energy and expertise to an [organization] that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its Black guests, members and the Black creative community.”

Amanda Seales Puts Ryan Coogler on Blast for Showing Up to the Oscars After Dropping a Movie About Cultural Assimilation pic.twitter.com/jIXHaCsgSb — livebitez (@livebitez) February 24, 2026

Backlash also includes frustrations over BAFTA’s failure to apologize to Jordan and Lindo directly after the incident.

In a released statement, Davidson pleaded, “My tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs,” and that he was “deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.”

But doubts linger amid the revelation that a “Sinners” production member and other Black talent were targeted before the televised incident.