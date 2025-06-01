‘This Is Where It Began … We Don’t Have Theaters Nearby’: Ryan Coogler Surprises Clarksdale to Screen Movie ‘Sinners’ After Backlash Over City Being Left Out

Director Ryan Coogler surprised hundreds of fans in Clarksdale, Mississippi, Thursday by personally attending a special screening of his hit vampire film “Sinners” after the community petitioned Warner Brothers to bring the movie to the town that inspired it.

The screening at Clarksdale Civic Auditorium marked the first time residents could see the supernatural thriller in their hometown, since the Mississippi Delta community doesn’t have any movie theaters. Locals typically must drive 80 miles to Memphis to catch a film, making the May 29 event a rare opportunity that drew attendees from across the region.

Ryan Coogler brought his film “Sinners” to Clarksdale, MS—the town it’s based on—after locals launched a petition to see it in person, since the town has no movie theater. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

“I didn’t know before the movie came out that it took place in Clarksdale, right? And with all that knowing that there’s not a lot of towns around here that have movie theaters the initial question is well how are people in this area going to see the movie to begin with,” said attendee David Shaw to The Associated Press.

Community organizer Tyler Yarbrough launched the initiative by writing an open letter to Coogler and Warner Brothers, requesting they bring the film, as there are no theaters, to the town that served as its setting. Capital B News was the first to break the story of the petition in early May.

In 2003, the Delta Cinema closed amid a wave of downtown shutdownas. The once-segregated Paramount Theater, built in 1918, is now owned by Griot Arts Inc., which plans to turn it into an arts center. The New Roxy, a former Black theater in the New World District, now only hosts live music.

The studio responded by equipping the civic auditorium with a big screen, projector, sound system and concessions, transforming the venue into a temporary cinema for six screenings over three days.

Coogler’s appearance drew enthusiastic responses on social media, with fans praising the gesture on AP’s Instagram account.

“So glad they made this happen for this town,” one person commented, while another declared, “This is how you honor the people who inspire your work as an artist. Dead a$$!”

The director told the packed auditorium that his first research trip to Mississippi fundamentally changed him.

“I have family from Mississippi — my uncle, my grandfather — and I had never been until working on this script,” Coogler said, according to AP, adding, “It really changed me, just to come here.”

“Sinners” follows twin brothers played by Michael B. Jordan who return to 1930s Clarksdale to open a juke joint, only to encounter supernatural vampire forces. The film blends drama, action, music and horror while showcasing Mississippi Delta culture and confronting Jim Crow-era brutality.

Local residents expressed pride in seeing their community authentically represented on screen.

“Its is very beautiful to me that we have this experience because not a lot of people get to see Mississippi for what it really is a lot of people think we’re just cornfields and we’re just dirt roads but there’s so much more to Mississippi than people really get to see,” said attendee Brea C’Bette.

The positive reception extended to social media, where AP readers weighed in on the cultural significance.

“The Ancestors are smiling,” one person wrote, while another added, “Mississippi deserves so much! So happy the world can get a glimpse into the true reflection of the state.”

Theater teacher Brandice Brown Williams, who brought students to the screening, emphasized the cultural importance of the recognition.

“Anytime that filmmakers take the time out to pay homage to the Delta, especially, because we’re the root of music, the blues culture, that means a lot,” she said.

The film has achieved significant commercial success, grossing $ $261,862,268 in domestically and $341, 962,268 worldwide according to Box Office Mojo.

For some viewers, the movie represents crucial storytelling during challenging times for Black historical narratives.

Shelby Simes, who arrived at 7 a.m. and had seen the film seven times, noted, “They’re taking books off shelves. They’re not teaching us properly in the schools.”

Her sentiment resonated with another AP reader who wrote, “The Revolution will be screened.”

Coogler’s research in Clarksdale unearthed pivotal details that enhanced his script, such as a chat with Grammy winner Bobby Rush. Rush’s quip about dating a vampire found its way into Delroy Lindo’s dialogue as Delta Slim. Despite filming in Louisiana for logistical reasons, Coogler vividly portrayed Clarksdale’s historical significance — a once vibrant hub where Black residents, exploited in agriculture, later spread blues culture northward to cities like Chicago and Kansas City.

Mayor Chuck Espy sees the film’s attention as an opportunity to revitalize the majority-Black town of 14,000, where 40 percent live below the poverty line. He hopes to capitalize on Clarksdale’s cultural significance by expanding performance and educational opportunities, Reuters reports.

Recognizing Clarksdale’s rich cultural roots and community hustle, Coogler praised locals: “The thing that you guys have is a thing that can’t be taught,” affirming the Delta town’s lasting legacy.