‘He’s Right Tho’: Jamie Foxx’s Bold Statement About Jesus in New Post Sparks Fierce Backlash

Jamie Foxx has never shied away from making bold public statements, whether he’s speaking about his faith, his career, or the challenges he’s faced in life.

The Oscar-winning actor and comedian has frequently used interviews and social media to share deeply personal reflections, including his gratitude to God after recovering from the mysterious medical emergency that sidelined him in 2023.

But his most recent social media has users doing a double-take. Viewers agreed this post sent a bold message.

Jamie Foxx wears “Jesus Is A Black Man” shirt in Instagram post. (Photo: Instagram/iamjamiefoxx)

On July 22, the Oscar-winning actor posted a photo of himself leaning against an all-white Rolls-Royce SUV while wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words, “Jesus is a Black man.”

The post was paired with Kanye West’s 2004 hit “Jesus Walks,” and drew thousands of reactions across social media.

While many applauded Foxx for publicly expressing his Christian faith, others shifted the conversation elsewhere.

As reposts of the image spread online, social media users flooded the comments with jokes pointing to the actor’s apparent preference for dating white women, arguing that the message on his shirt clashed with his highly scrutinized romantic history.

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Commenters fixated on the actor’s romantic history, questioning how the shirt’s message aligned with the women he has been publicly linked to over the years.

Though Foxx has kept most of his relationships private over the years, the majority of the women he has been publicly linked to have been white, with actress Stacey Dash being one of the few known exceptions.

The conversation gained traction on Hollywood Unlocked’s repost of the image, where commenters wasted little time sharing their opinions.

“He’s right tho lmao no matter how much he bunny hops, the truth is the TRUTH,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Right message wrong sender plz forward back to sender.”

A third commenter joked, “Yea but he only deals with… you know what, never mind!”

Someone else was more direct, writing, “Ok so why you keep messin wit dem white women?”

Many of the remarks referenced Foxx’s 2024 Netflix stand-up special, “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…,” where he turned years of jokes about his dating preferences into one of the show’s biggest comedic moments.

As previously reported, during the performance at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre, Foxx sat at a piano and jokingly declared he was done dating white women.

“Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured,” he told the audience. “I’ve been cured. No more white girls. No more white girls! I’m back on the Black side of town! No more white girls!”

As laughter filled the theater, he doubled down on the joke.

“No more white women! Every month is February, all year long. Hallelujah! No more honkies! No more white women,” he quipped.

Although fans continued to poke fun at his dating history, Foxx has consistently spoken about the role faith has played in his life since suffering a medical emergency in 2023. The actor later revealed he experienced a brain bleed that led to a stroke, an ordeal he reflected on in both his Netflix special and during his acceptance speech for the Ultimate Icon Award at the 2025 BET Awards.

“I cannot even begin to express the love that I feel from everybody out there,” Foxx said while accepting the honor. “I gotta be honest, when I saw the In Memoriam, I was like, man, it could have been me. I don’t know why I went through what I went through, but I know my second chance, I’m not gonna turn down.”

Growing emotional, he credited God and the support he received throughout his recovery.

“I told him [God], I said, man, just give me one more crack at this,” Foxx said. “For whatever reason you put this on me, I promise I’m gonna do right. When I did my special, it was in front of Black people. Black people were the ones that said, man, we got you. Not to say that white people can’t pray either. I know that sounds weird, but y’all know what I’m saying. It’s like you guys held me down, and I don’t want to make this whole speech about that, but you can’t go through something like that and not testify.”

While accepting the Ultimate Icon award at the #BETAwards, Jamie Foxx gets emotional speaking about his recent stroke pic.twitter.com/EFILMtAgVT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 10, 2025

The T-shirt featured in Foxx’s latest Instagram post comes from It’s Broken English, a clothing brand founded by Caine, the son of “Menace II Society” actor Tyrin Turner. According to the brand, Caine personally delivered several pieces from the July 18 collection to Foxx, and the initial release sold out within days.