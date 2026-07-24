‘Oh My God’: Trump’s Meeting Takes a Bizarre Turn as GOP Officials Refuse to Sit—Then Cameras Catch a Telling Shift in His Body Language That Has Everyone Zeroing In

President Donald Trump has never hidden his love of applause.

But his latest public appearance left critics wondering whether the cheers said more about the room than the man.

Officials over-the-top praise during his visit to EPA headquarters quickly went viral after zooming in on a shift in his body language.

President Donald Trump receives an awkwardly long-standing ovation from his fellow GOP politicians and officials as viewers wonder what it means. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Critics of Trump, 80, have long insisted his legions of Make America Great Again followers are actually a cult of personality disguised as a conservative political movement.

On July 23, the “Art of the Deal” book author unveiled his “Ratepayer Protection Pledge” at the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, DC.

‘He Is Trying to Hide That’: Trump Looks Flustered as He Soaks Up a Standing Ovation — Seconds Later, All Eyes Drop and the Focus Isn’t on Him Anymore

Republican governors like Jeff Landry of Louisiana, Brian Kemp of Georgia, Jim Pillen of Nebraska, and Brad Little of Idaho joined the president at the livestreamed event.

Trump entered the room to a round of applause. Meanwhile, Lee Greenwood’s patriotic “God Bless the USA” song played over the building’s speakers.

He savored the moment as the applause stretched on for nearly two minutes. He stood smiling and took in the extended ovation, swaying left to right like a child, while supporters continued clapping.

The roundtable discussion attendees gladly stood up for the U.S. commander-in-chief while he shook hands with his fellow GOP politicians.

Two minutes later, Trump eventually took a seat next to Gov. Landry and Energy Secretary Chris Wright before the MAGA frontman began his remarks.

“They gave me the lowest seat I’ve ever sat in,” Trump said to laughs from the crowd. “They don’t, you know, they set that. They do that on purpose.”

After speaking for around 30 minutes, Trump offered thanks to the Republican governors, his Cabinet members, and the audience. But what happened next made waves on social media.

The session ended with a second extended standing ovation that again lasted for over a minute. The bizarre scene had social media users stunned, wondering what was the reason.

Another appalled commenter on the platform replied, “These suck-up moments will be in every historical montage about this monster.”

After watching the cringe-worthy display from Trump’s hand-clapping allies, two viewers wrote, “This is so embarrassing, oh my god” and “Makes me want to puke!”

Meanwhile, some viewers questioned the officials’ behavior altogether, asking, “Why are they so afraid of this man?? I don’t get it.”

The remark reinforced critics’ claims that officials kept clapping because no one wanted to be the first to stop.

“A very spontaneous applause at the end of a meeting. Nobody wants to be the first to stop,” one person suspected in response to the clip.

Trump was also compared to a North Korean dictator. “Make America North Korea! All of them grinning like demented circus bears,” an X poster expressed, purposely mocking Trump’s MAGA catchphrase.

Other funny memes of Trump and his supporters flooded social media. One depicted the president with a long Pinocchio-like nose as seals dressed in business suits passionately applauded.

Critics kept the mockery going by sharing a picture of dozens of sheep wearing MAGA hats as they jumped off a cliff. One jokester posted an image of Trump surrounded by GOP allies with sheep heads replacing their faces.

Despite affordability concerns and the ongoing Iran war, the MAGA mouthpiece has kept a firm grip on his administration officials.

Thursday’s applause at EPA headquarters will likely reinforce critics’ view. They see Trump as a leader who demands personal loyalty, not what some call a self-absorbed man leading the entire nation.