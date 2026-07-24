‘What Happened?’: Georgia Teen Kicked Out of His Own High School Gym for Booing During Trump Rally—and the MAGA Crowd’s Reaction Says It All

A Georgia student is outraged after President Donald Trump‘s rally caused a stir in the metro Atlanta area this week.

The young man greeted Trump, 80, with an unwarm welcome during his return to Georgia, where he delivered a 74-minute speech in Marietta. Just after the national anthem, the young boy was kicked out, and the MAGA crowd only made things worse.

U.S. President Donald Trump had a rally in Georgia this week, where a high schooler claim he was escorted out of the venue. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

While most attendees appeared to be hardcore MAGA, one man proudly let his classmates and neighbors know he was not a fan of the president.

An Instagram user under the name Henry Cobb shared footage from inside the rally at the school’s gymnasium. He could be heard loudly booing while Trump spoke on stage in the video.

In return, other rallygoers complained about Henry heckling Trump as upset MAGA hat wearers began chanting “U.S.A.” to drown him out.

‘He Will Be Arrested Once Trump Sees This’: Trump Rambles for 74 Minutes as Sweat Pours During Lengthy Speech — But Viewers Skipped Past the Message and Focused on the Chaos Erupting Behind Him

Later in the clip, security officers appear to escort Henry from the gym as Trump-loving spectators applauded and yelled “good-bye!”

Henry shared a video of the engagement with the caption, “FREEDOM OF SPEECH! Got kicked out of my school for booing at the Trump rally.”

“You can’t silence greatness,” he wrote in a separate message on his Instagram story. He even slammed another attendee holding a “Wheeler [Loves] Trump” sign.

The teen later accused his school of silencing the backlash after discovering one image from the president’s rally shared on the Wheeler school yearbook Instagram page.

Henry learned that the page had turned off their comments following backlash over hosting Trump at the school named after Confederate Gen. Joseph Wheeler.

Neither the WHS yearbook page nor the school’s main page posted about the Trump event. But the entire ordeal still looks shaky to some.

“What happened to freedom of speech, First Amendment?” asked one person.

“So freedom of speech is an American right but just not at a Trump rally where their feelings are easily hurt. Only follow the Constitution when it fits your narrative. Got it! Way to go, Christian nationalist MAGA,” expressed an irate Instagram poster.

“Apparently you can’t express your freedom of speech anymore,” wrote a second commenter. Henry earned praise when someone proclaimed, “A brave soul you are.”

The young man received a lot of praise as some expressed, “OMG, wait, this is amazing.”

However, a Trump loyalist pushed back, “[Honestly], this is hilarious. You waited hours just to boo. HAHAHAH, jokes on [you], Henry. There were thousands of people there. May Trump win.”

Henry seemingly saw some of the MAGA faithful claiming his efforts were in vain. He sarcastically replied, “I waited for an hour and a half and listened to the national anthem; didn’t waste a second.”

Local government officials were already facing negative feedback over the proposed political rally before Trump even landed in Georgia on Wednesday.

Trump's own rally attendees are mocking Trump for sounding mentally unwell pic.twitter.com/iNpfylVVbx — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 22, 2026

Ahead of the event, Cobb County Democratic Committee Chair Essence Johnson slammed the move to have the president speak at Wheeler High School.

“I don’t know why school leadership thought they could sneak this visit through and not expect community pushback, but believe me, there is going to be pushback,” Johnson stated, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

During a press conference before the rally, Georgia House candidate Dr. Michelle Schreiner said, “This event is an attempt to distract from the fact that Donald Trump, Rick Jackson, and Georgia Republicans haven’t helped families afford groceries this week, pay for childcare, or take a sick child to the doctor.”

“It’s a slap in the face to the student body, and everything I love about my alma mater,” 2021 Wheeler High School graduate Sydney Spessard told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Before the rally, the Cobb County School District welcomed Trump’s visit to Wheeler High School, with officials saying they were honored to host the president and showcase the district’s academic achievements.

Henry may have been ushered out of his own school for booing Trump, but another attendee at the same event went viral. A man seated right behind the POTUS on stage was caught continuously mocking him as he spoke.