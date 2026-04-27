‘We Have Eyes’: Trump Tells the World Not to Believe Their Own Eyes as He Pushes His Biggest ‘Lie’ Yet, Blames Agents for Making Him Look Weak 

President Donald Trump moved quickly to secure his own interview after backlash from his base over a viral sit-down featuring past presidents.

The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner spiraled from polite chatter into chaos when a sudden evacuation interrupted the high-profile Washington gathering on Saturday, April 25.

By the time officials secured the scene, viral clips from the dinner were already circulating online. Now, Trump is telling everyone not to believe what they watched with their own two eyes.

US President Donald Trump is challenging the narrative of what the public has already seen in a new interview just days after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

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The next day, on a Sunday night, “60 Minutes” interview, correspondent Norah O’Donnell walked him through the chaotic scene step by step.

She described security agents rushing in and moving quickly to protect everyone in the room.

“Security moving quickly — within seconds, grabbing the vice president by his coat, lifting him up, bringing him out. Then the counter-assault comes in. It took 10 seconds for them to flank you, Mr. President, and then 20 seconds to get you out. It looked chaotic. At one point, you were down. What was happening?” O’Donnell asked, pressing him to explain the moment that sparked so much attention.

🚨PATHETIC: Trump says he did not fall but instead was asked by Secret Service to get down closer to the floor.



REALITY: Trump went down like a like an overweight 80 year-old salami and we all saw it. pic.twitter.com/1aIIqEC1g0 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 26, 2026

In response, the president insisted that the incident had been misunderstood. He claims that he wasn’t stumbling at all but reacting to the confusion around him.

“What happened is, it was a little bit me. I wanted to see what was happening, and I wasn’t making it that easy for them. I wanted to see what was going on,” Trump tries to explain.

He sat beside Melania Trump and Oz Pearlman, the mindreader pressing him onstage for the name of Karoline Leavitt’s unborn child. Trump said he briefly paused to process what he heard before moving. He couldn’t tell if it was a gunshot or falling dishes, but called the moment dramatic.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Let me see. Wait a minute,’” he recalled.

According to Trump, he took initiative, telling the agents to wait while he assessed what was happening around him. He blamed them for viral images of him on the ground, then blatantly lied about what has already been shown.

“What happened is then I started walking with them and turned. They say, ‘please go down on the floor,’ he claims. “So I went down and first lady went down also. We were asked to go down by the agents as I was walking.”

Trump falsely claims he didn’t fall during his evacuation from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner:



“They said, ‘Please go down to the floor,’ so I dropped to the floor, and so did the First Lady.”



(It’s literally on video, Donnie.) pic.twitter.com/cz3n2Q50Mi — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) April 26, 2026

He added that once agents made it clear the situation was serious, he followed instructions immediately and lowered himself as directed, emphasizing that the action was deliberate rather than accidental.

“When they said drop down, that meant trouble,” added Trump.

Meanwhile, social media had already formed its own verdict. On Facebook, many people were quick to challenge that explanation, and the reaction was sharp.

One commenter wrote, “He tripped and fell down, a chronic liar!!!” Another insisted, “He didn’t ‘go down’ he fell down.”

A third person pointed directly to the footage, saying, “The video on MS Now did not lie! The camera was zoomed in on him. He doesn’t tell anyone he wanted to ‘wait a minute.’ He didn’t say anything.”

Others leaned into sarcasm. One user joked, “Trump fell, looked legit scared, there was no fist pump and he didn’t ask for his shoes. Sooooo, this probably wasn’t staged.’”

Another questioned the explanation outright, writing, “so they told you to go down so they could pick you up. Ok,” while a final commenter summed up the mood bluntly: “We all have eyes and ears.”

As hours passed, the story slipped down the news cycle, replaced by new developments and fresh controversies. His interview felt like damage control to protect his strongman image, and many were not buying it.

The fall spread online and drew mixed reactions. Some saw fear. Others called it unconvincing and don’t believe that there was any real threat. Some suggest it was meant to reactivate the MAGA community that has fallen out of love with Trump or hasn’t come out for big votes.

This is especially important with the upcoming midterm elections, which are seeing Democratic momentum.

This incident follows two earlier scares involving Donald Trump. On July 13, 2024, a gunman opened fire at a rally in Butler, and a bullet grazed the president’s ear. He immediately raised his fist to let everyone know he was not dead and framed the moment in a painting in his home.

On September 15, 2024, agents spotted a rifle near his golf club in West Palm Beach and detained a suspect. Some question the timing to generate sympathy ahead of elections. Others point to real security risks.

For now, the debate shows no sign of fading, and the president’s explanation remains at the center of the conversation — that he didn’t fall, he simply lowered himself after trying to see what was happening.