‘Desperate’: Karoline Leavitt’s Leather Mini Skirt Creeps Up, Steals the Spotlight at Press Conference as Fans Say She Knew Exactly What She Was Doing

Karoline Leavitt is bringing out some new pieces in her wardrobe.

The White House press secretary’s fashion style is usually rather conservative for a 28-year-old. Her wardrobe at work often features pieces with buttons or that are loose-fitting. She often adopts blazers, pantsuits and long dresses.

But Leavitt’s ensemble during her Oct. 1 press briefing was unusual for her, although she didn’t stray too far from her signature professional look.

Karoline Leavitt attempts to switch up her wardrobe by slipping on a leather skirt during press meeting. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s “superstar” entered the briefing room smiling at members of the press as she prepared to speak on the government shutdown that began the previous midnight. Leavitt stepped to the podium wearing a black leather skirt that stopped right above her knees, showing more legs than usual.

‘Looking a Bit Thick’: Karoline Leavitt’s Tight Green Dress In New Video with Donald Trump Has Fans ‘Distracted’

She completed the outfit with a black blouse that completely covered her chest, stopping inches away from her neck, topped by a gray blazer, and complemented by a black pair of heels. The dress was so short that as she approached the podium steps, she subtly tried to cover her legs with the documents in her hand.

But the outfit did little to help her look for fashion critics who felt she looked too old and others who felt she was trying too hard.

One person on X said, “Karoline looks like she’s aging faster than spoiled milk. Damn. She looks like she’s 65 now. Ewwww.”

Another person called her a “Chubby cheesecake!!”

Chubby cheesecake !! — Tim Cunningham (@TimCunn40823418) October 1, 2025

A third person on LiveNow from Fox’s post said, “She looking rougher and rougher these days. Girl, just stop it.”

Another said, “Notice she looks increasingly desperate and stressed. Maybe brain dead Barbie senses the hole is now too deep to escape retribution.”

Karoline Leavitt’s leather dress during press briefing leaves fans shocked at her wardrobe choice. (Photos: @CNBC Television/YouTube Screenshot)

Just like fans dissected her outfit, Leavitt went after Democrats in her Oct. 1 briefing, blaming them for the government shutdown. With both parties deadlocked on a spending plan, according to Leavitt, Democrats in Congress voted against a measure that would have kept the government funded through Nov. 21.

“The Democrats shut down the government because President Trump and the Republicans will not force American taxpayers to pay for free health care for illegal aliens,” she said. “America is $37 trillion in debt. We cannot afford to provide taxpayer-funded free health care to illegals who broke the law to enter our country,” emphasizing a debunked claim.

She added, “To put this all into perspective, the Democrats refuse to keep the government open over health care to illegal aliens, and now have jeopardized critical healthcare programs for American citizens instead.”

Leavitt went back to her familiar style on Oct. 2 when she held forth with a press gaggle outside of the White House. She wore a tan plaid blazer with a white shirt underneath and dark brown slacks.

Though it’s not often that Leavitt shows off her legs, her outfit on Wednesday wasn’t her only time doing so. In June, she sported a hot pink dress and matching heels while heading into the White House for daily duties.

Last year in March, while campaigning for President Trump, she was seen in photos wearing a black dress with a pink blazer— and when she sat down, the dress stopped just a few inches above her knee.

During debate night in September 2024, she opted for a brighter and chic fit. She had on a pink and white plaid set with a pink top underneath. The mini skirt also showed off a lot of Leavitt’s legs and for shoes she wore tan heels.

It seems she likes to keep things strictly business when she’s doing her job at the White House.