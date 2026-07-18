‘Seriously, Can’t Make This Up’: Karoline Leavitt Stepped to the Podium to Defend Trump But Ended Up Giving Her Husband a Shoutout That Blew Up in Her Face

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt turned a routine White House briefing into a personal moment when she stepped to the podium to share a family milestone.

Supporters got a glimpse into her life outside politics during a moment that quickly sparked a different conversation across social media.

Instead of celebrating the occasion, one heartfelt remark prompted critics to revive the same discussion that many cannot get past: her husband.

Karoline Leavitt’s return to the White House podium was overshadowed by people mocking her marriage after she thanked her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio, on air. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The 28-year-old returned to defend her boss and his rhetoric against the press on July 16 for her first appearance since April.

While on maternity leave, Leavitt gave birth to her daughter, Vivian, on May 1. She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 61, also share a 2-year-old son they affectionately call “Niko.”

During her absence, Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended Trump’s comments and policies to reporters.

One reporter asked Leavitt a question about balancing motherhood as press secretary with double the trouble.

“It is really good to be back with all of you,” Leavitt replied. “I don’t think there is a secret. You just have to show up every day and keep going, and it really does take a village.”

"There's nothing better than being a mother."@PressSec Karoline Leavitt is officially back at the White House podium!



After returning from maternity leave, she is opening up about the beautiful (and busy!) reality of balancing motherhood with serving the country.



"I view this… pic.twitter.com/EGgIFoAtci — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) July 16, 2026

“I’ll take the opportunity to shout out my husband, who’s home with our babies right now,” she continued. “I look forward to returning home later to be with them.”

Leavitt acknowledged that returning to work while caring for a newborn has not been easy. “But it’s challenging,” she admitted.

“For me, I view this as more than a job. I view this as public service on behalf of a president who I firmly believe in, and everything this administration is doing is really creating a better country for my children and their future,” she explained. “I’m very grateful for that.”

The mother of two said she felt “blessed” to have the job and her family.

“As you know, Rachel, and any mom in this room knows, there’s nothing better than being a mother,” Leavitt concluded.

Many users were more interested in her marriage than her return to work, and OK! readers on Facebook zeroed in on Riccio.

“So the old dude is taking care of her newborn?” one commenter asked about Riccio.

The conversation on X was no kinder, pointing out, “She is closer in age to her baby than her husband.” Another said, “Her husband is 31 years older than her.”

Touching on her remarks, one person asked, “So the ‘village’ is one guy at home while you’re at the podium? interesting math.” “Seriously, can’t make this s—t up,” added another.

More piled on with jokes and funny questions about whether Vivian will call her father daddy or grandpa.

Days earlier, Leavitt defended remarks that sparked backlash.

On Fox News’ “Primetime” on July 2, she argued many Gen Zers had been raised with “silver spoons in their mouths” and had become accustomed to “getting everything handed to them.”

The comments reached “The View.” Joy Behar cited Leavitt’s marriage to developer Nicholas Riccio: “She has all these things… got an education. She married a rich guy, so talk about a DEI hire.”

Sunny Hostin agreed: “It’s really rich for her to, at 28 years old, married to a 65-year-old — that’s her choice, he’s worth $61 million — so I’m not sure where she comes off saying Gen Zers are lazy,” she said, noting two-thirds of Gen Z works while many live paycheck to paycheck.

Another host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, defended Leavitt in part, noting she built a successful career before becoming press secretary. Behar remained unconvinced.

The husband thing is not the only thing that has got her in the headlines.

After critics dubbed her “Karol-lies,” Leavitt released a 404-word statement arguing critics took her remarks out of context. She said many Gen Zers are hardworking and patriotic. Thursday’s briefing focused on the administration’s priorities.



I am seeing a lot of bad faith actors take my comments from this interview out of context. So here’s the full interview, and let me expound.



This interview was about the rise of communism on the Left, and I was asked by Jesse Watters why so many young people are buying the false… https://t.co/dbnfxZAEqV — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) July 5, 2026

Critics point to her marriage, but Leavitt has spoken about growing up in Atkinson, New Hampshire, where her parents owned an ice cream stand and a used-truck dealership, crediting them with her work ethic before she became the youngest press secretary in U.S. history.

Thursday’s briefing was meant to highlight the administration’s priorities. Instead, a tribute to her husband reignited the conversation that has followed Leavitt for years.

For critics, the story was once again the marriage behind the podium and how much they don’t trust it and her.