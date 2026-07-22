‘What’s Up With the Crusty Skin?’: Trump’s Dignified Transfer Appearance Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons After Cameras Catch What He Seemingly Tried to Hide Before His Exit Sparks More Questions

Donald Trump fails to represent the idea of “excellent health,” and his medical reports have only cast more doubts.

The White House calls Trump, 80, the most transparent president in U.S. history. Yet, efforts to deflect from the cause of his worsening physical appearance are raising more unanswered questions.

The president’s latest photos were no exception as camera caught wha the tried to hide.

Concerns about President Donald Trump’s health reignited after a brutal close-up that White House has yet to explain. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

The most prominent of them being: What is wrong with Trump’s hand?

White House aides often position the president for cameras and hand him notes telling him what to say. Yet Trump’s remarks rarely hold attention for long as viewers fixate on the damage.

Trump’s plan to honor fallen members of the military should have been the focus of a July 22 press pool on a tarmac.

Instead, social media users discussed his ghastly hand and the administration’s refusal to clear up rumors regarding Trump’s health.

The president spoke to press just before boarding Air Force One to head to Maryland for the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base.

But close-ups reveal his right hand caked with makeup to hide his discolored, cracked skin or sometimes patchy skin, fueling repeated online speculation.

Photographers manage to capture photos of it almost every time Trump appears in public.

Even worse, dreadful zoom-ins showed bulging veins and a concave area. “Is that a dent in his hand????” an X user asked.

A second person remarked, “His right hand is so bad what’s up with the crusty skin towards the wrist? It’s the same on the left.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously claimed his commitment to the presidency was to blame.

“President Trump has bruises on his hand because he’s constantly working and shaking hands all day every day,” she said last February.

Leavitt, 28, hawked a similar explanation months earlier, describing the Oval Office as Grand Central Station when asked about Trump’s hand bandages.

She even pointed to his daily aspirin regimen — another claim that continues to be mocked as a lie. A heckler jeered, “Many handshaking, shaking hands. Handshake here, handshake there, always handshaking. So much hand damage from handshaking!”

As Trump turned to board Air Force One moments later, another fleeting moment caught viewers’ attention. Just before stepping onto the aircraft stairs, he briefly reached down and patted his upper leg before lifting his foot onto the first step.

The split-second gesture quickly went viral, with some viewers speculating he nudged his leg before climbing the stairs. The video does not reveal why.

The image surfaced days after Trump shook hands with several members of Spain’s national soccer team after their FIFA World Cup final victory.

Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barabella, completed his latest physical assessment in May.

The report states Trump’s height is 6 feet 3 inches, his weight is up 14 pounds from last year at 238 pounds, and he was ruled fit for office despite having chronic venous insufficiency. The condition causes swelling in the lower extremities.

However, people remain skeptical.

They have written statements like, “It’s enough with the cover up. The American people need to know what’s going on with him.”

Trump on his latest Walter Reed visit:



"I do physicals because I think I have an obligation to do it. I took a cognitive test and I got 100% on it. The doctors told me very, very few people can ace it. It's actually a tough test." pic.twitter.com/GnQsTc7QpO — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 3, 2026

Weariness accusations are fueled by observations like Trump repeatedly falling asleep during meetings and his aimless meandering when no one can assist him.

At times, his slurred words and fatigued voice, unexplained absences from public, and the frequent medical exams, like the multiple cognitive tests he claims to have “aced” fail to east concerns.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recently co-signed the dementia rumors during a CNN interview. Trump has not admitted to being diagnosed with any form of cognitive decline.