‘Wow’: Samuel L. Jackson’s Argentina Post Goes Viral After He Uses His ‘Django Unchained’ Character to Shame Fans with Brutal Comparison

Actor Samuel L. Jackson has entered the chat amid growing backlash against Argentina’s national team after its FIFA World Cup final appearance.

Millions of soccer fanatics and bandwagon fans tuned in for the intense July 19 matchup between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Argentina, led by star player Lionel Messi, sought a return to the stage after their 2022 Cup victory. The team has been ranked as the best in FIFA for years but suffered a 1-0 upset against Spain.

Samuel L. Jackson. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

This year’s FIFA World Cup final was about more than naming a champion team despite fans appearing united by the sport. The roar of boos was for more than President Donald Trump and is not as easily erased by crafty editing.

The loss stung even more as Argentina’s national team became the subject of an online revolt, even for Jackson, who used their platforms to dissuade others from supporting the crew.

Hordes of social media users rebelled against the South American squad, citing the country’s history of slavery, erasure of Blacks from its culture, and the fact that Argentina does not have a single Black player on its roster.

The viral discourse exploded when Jackson reposted a meme of his 2012 “Django Unchained” character, Stephen Warren, in an Argentinian jersey.

Stephen was the elderly house enslaved person in the Quentin Tarantino film who served as plantation owner Calvin Candie’s (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) most loyal staffer.

Viewers largely describe him as being a sadist, deriving pleasure from being an authority over the other enslaved people and ensuring their painful compliance with his master’s rules.

Stephen is revealed as the movie’s second villain when he plots the death of Django, a freed Black man played by Jamie Foxx.

The meme’s message read: “Dear Black People… Please do not cheer or root for Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup. Argentina has historically been one of, if not the most racist, countries in the world. If you are a black person cheering for Argentina, this is what you look like to me. We hear you loud and clear.”

(Photo: @samueljackson/Instagram)

The wave of reactions ranged from “Don’t bring that into soccer Mr Jackson” to “SLJ is 100% correct!! one of the most racist countries in the world!”

Someone even asked, “Samuel L Jackson why don’t you write about your own country and what they’ve done and what they are currently doing not only to their own people but to people in other countries?”

One person suggested, “The politics and propaganda against Argentina ruined this world cup if we are really going to go down that road then none of these countries should be cheered on for.”

Accusatory responses argued that it’s ok to not like a specific national team, but it’s never okay to stereotype anyone, let alone an entire country.

“Wow, teaching people to hate others lol. So not the high ground then? And taking the high is not something I expect from SLJ et al. Never disappointed. Lol,” said one person.

However, a fan quipped, “I think it’s a joke because there’s a photo of him with the Argentina shirt. Besides, Spain historically were the first to trade in the slave trade.”

📲 Samuel L. Jackson publicó una historia pidiéndole a la comunidad negra que no apoye a Argentina asegurando que es “uno de los países más racistas, si no el más racista”



El reconocido actor es estadounidense pic.twitter.com/Mm2sRT6qIb — Fefe (@fedeebongiorno) July 20, 2026

The dig at Argentina was also turned into a below-the-belt jab at Jackson. One such remark stated, “In the end, he acted as himself in Django.”

During a 2026 Los Angeles Times interview, the actor explained that the role landed him in Oscar territory. “

‘Django’ was probably my best shot, because it’s the most evil character I’ve ever played, and they generally reward Black people for playing horrendous s—t,” he said.

However, he was snubbed a nomination at the 2013 Academy Awards. To date, his only nomination is Best Supporting Actor as Jules Winnfield in Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction.”