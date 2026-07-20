Argentina Fan Shouts Racial Slurs at Black Fan After World Cup Loss to Spain, Girlfriend Tried to Cover His Mouth But It Was Too Late

Argentina Fan Caught Yelling Racial Slurs After Loss

Getting upset over a sporting event outcome is a natural reaction, but there is a line you just cannot cross no matter how angry you get.

Two Argentina fans in Miami found this out the hard way on Sunday after the team lost to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final match.

A man was captured in a viral video outside a restaurant shouting racial slurs at a Black fan, who was wearing a Mexico soccer jersey.

Woman covers man’s mouth after he shouted racial slurs at a Black man following Argentina’s 2026 World Cup final loss to Spain. (Photo: @stockrhd/Instagram)

The video, which contains NSFW language, began with the Black fan seemingly trolling and dancing in front of a group of Argentina fans outside the restaurant following the 1-0 loss to Spain.

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A woman, presumed to be the girlfriend or wife of the man who eventually shouted the racial slurs, then pushes the Black fan in the back.

The Black fan proceeded to walk away from the group of Argentina fans after the push, but the man in the Argentina jersey did not let it go.

“We hate n—rs,” the man in the Argentina jersey shouted. “Argentina, baby!”

Realizing the potential fallout from the video going viral, the partner of the man in the Argentina jersey attempted to cover his mouth.

Too late.

This is unfortunately not the first incident involving Argentina fans and alleged racism during the World Cup.

A woman supporting Argentina was seen on video telling popular Black streamer IShowSpeed to “go cry at the zoo” inside a stadium during Argentina’s win over Cape Verde earlier in the tournament.

FIFA later announced an investigation into the incident.

Another Argentina fan was accused of making monkey gestures toward IShowSpeed at a subsequent match featuring Egypt and Argentina in Atlanta, although the man later said he was attempting to mock the streamer by imitating his movements in the stands from earlier in the game.

While Mexico and Argentina did not face each other in the 2026 World Cup, heightened tensions have developed between the fan bases in recent years.

“They put themselves in a position of having a rivalry with us that doesn’t really exist,” Argentina star Lionel Messi said in a 2025 interview with the program Simplemente Fútbol ​​broadcasted on YouTube. “There’s no comparison between Argentina and Mexico, and I don’t know where that came from.”

Argentina fans were insulting a Mexican fan for supporting Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.



He responded by showing them a red card and dancing in front of them. 😂👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/Nw9ehB6hQl — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) July 20, 2026

While the final score, 1-0, of the World Cup final played in New Jersey between Argentina and Spain appears close, Spain dominated before scoring the decisive goal in the 105th minute.

Argentina became the first team in history to play in a World Cup final and not even attempt a shot in regulation, while Spain scored the winning goal on its 20th shot attempt of the match.

The 2026 World Cup delivered many fun and exciting moments across North America, but unfortunately the ugly side of fan culture was on display far too many times as well.