‘OMG, I Can Barely See’: Kai Cenat’s Streamer University Erupts Into Chaos After Female Streamer Douses Rakai with Water, Then Instantly Regrets It

Kai Cenat’s annual Streamer University camp just ended its second event at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas.

The five-day event featured new celebrities and content creators as the Class of 2026, who spent nearly all day streaming and collabing. New friendships, viral moments, and rivalries naturally took place.

But one viral moment went too far when two influencers nearly got into a food fight.

Popular streamer Rakai gets his lick back after a female streamer douses him in water for not giving her attention. (Photos: @2xrakai/Instagram, @tatumbittick/Instagram)

All three incidents transpired between Cenat’s friend Rakai and a white female streamer named Tatum Bittick during a messy incident.

Video circulating on July 19 shows Bittick walking up to Rakai and pouring water from a bottle over his head.

“Welcome to Streamer University,” she said as she emptied the bottle on the young boy’s braids as he stood next to his group of male friends.

“That’s what you get for running away from me,” Bittick continued. “I was trying to be nice and show you around campus.”

It’s not clear when they originally met or when she attempted to show Rakai around the campus. But Bittick claims her response was a result of Rakai ignoring her.

No way she thought she was gonna get away with doing that to Rakai. pic.twitter.com/TUMHtsSdab — Adeyeri🥰❤️ 🇳🇬🇦🇷🇺🇸 (@Akinmoyede4872) July 18, 2026

She threw the empty bottle at Rakai and said, “I was trying to be friendly and you walked away from me.”

Another video shows Bittick walking down the hallway as a drenched Rakai follows her while holding an open container of a red substance.

While seemingly fuming, Rakai said, “What did I do to you? I didn’t say a word?”

Bittick responded, “I know you walked away from me.

But before she could continue, Rakai reacted, splashing Bittick twice with the hot sauce, once in her face and the other on her body.

Bittick, in shock, shouted, “OK, Rakai!” He turned to walk back down the hallway, and Bittick, covered in hot sauce, found him again.

Rakai started laughing after the girl he threw hot sauce on fell after chasing him at streamer university 😬 pic.twitter.com/SQwB0yKsCi — Streamer Updates (@streamupdates_) July 18, 2026

Rakai said, “Listen, listen, listen. You did that to me. I didn’t do nothing to you.”

Bittick replied, “OK, OK, OK, OL. We got off on the wrong foot — OMG, I can barely see.”

As she wiped her face, she got closer to Rakai and said, “OK, but that’s just like acceptance.” She suddenly started chasing Rakai down the hallway but fell to the ground.

After Bittick cleaned up, the pair hugged and filmed a TikTok about the viral moment. They awkwardly stood together to the trending “Little Women: Atlanta” audio before Rakai finally put his arm around Bittick.

She wrote “From enemies to lovers,” as the caption. Some fans in the comments argued that Rakai went too far with the hot sauce, but one person said, “You can’t hit someone then tell them how hard they can hit you back.”

Another said, “Valid. She was mad bc he didn’t give her attention.”

Someone else suggested the entire moment was for Bittick to get more attention through online stream, writing, She wanted her some clips; he gave her some; she should be happy.”

Part of the main goal of Streamer University is for smaller streamers and bigger streamers to be able to grow as streamers and learn from one another.

And if Bittick’s goal was to grow in followers, she certainly did so. She put on her IG story, “I just hit 100k on twitch after starting with 3k before Streamer University.”

Bittick is a college freshman who plays softball at Henderson State University.

Rakai was already a popular streamer and YouTuber with over six million followers across his social media platforms. He’s known for his loud, hyper, authentic-feeling personality.