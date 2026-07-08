‘I Wasn’t Being Racist’: Argentina Fan Scrambles to Explain Viral Monkey Gesture Toward Streamer IShowSpeed as FIFA Launches Investigation

One Argentina fan is trying to explain himself after he was labeled a racist on social media following a taunt of popular streamer IShowSpeed at the FIFA World Cup.

The racist label came after the fan appeared to be mimicking monkey gestures at IShowSpeed, who was rooting for Egypt in the eventual 3-2 loss to Argentina on July 7 in Atlanta.

The fan now claims he was just attempting to imitate IShowSpeed from earlier in the match when the streamer distracted Argentinian star Lionel Messi during a missed penalty kick.

Streamer iShowSpeed had a wild interaction with an Argentina fan during the FIFA games. (Photo by Michael Regan – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

“I wasn’t being racist,” the fan wrote on X. “I was imitating Speed himself, it disgusts me and that anti-Argentina campaign has me fed up, and to top it off if it had been ‘racist’ then tough luck for him, he’s in ALL the matches busting balls against Argentina, what are we gonna tell him? Love ya?”

The denial comes after FIFA announced an investigation into an Argentina fan at a different game, who was accused of telling Speed to “go cry to the zoo” during Argentina’s win over Cape Verde.

“FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms,” FIFA said in a statement. “These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society.”

“The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game,” the statement continued.

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IShowSpeed has upwards of 40 million followers on multiple social media platforms, and he has been traveling and livestreaming around the United States at different World Cup venues. His favorite soccer player is Portugal star Ronaldo, who is regularly presented in debates about the best players of all time, along with Argentinian standout Messi.

The decision to root against Argentina made Speed a target of Argentina fans at games, and it appears some fans may have taken things too far.

🚨🇦🇷 | Un aficionado argentino le realizó gestos racistas imitando a un mono al streamer estadounidense IShowSpeed.



El retraso en Argentina no ha sido solo económico, sino también mental. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/4sevevbuNs — Sergio 🇫🇷 (@Seergiot3ck) July 7, 2026

The World Cup is reigniting conversation about Argentina’s past as it relates to the erasure of African descendants in the country. A Paraguayan senator was also condemned by FIFA after she used racist insults to attack Black France star Kylian Mbappé following his team’s win over Paraguay in the round of 16.

France plays African nation Morocco on July 9 with a chance to reach the World Cup semifinals, while Argentina plays Switzerland on July 11.

Many of the games at the World Cup have been exciting so far on the field, but multiple incidents of racism may leave a bad taste in the mouths of spectators when the tournament ends.