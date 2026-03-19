‘Never Heard Him So Angry!’: Trump Tries to Hold It Together as Iran Pressure Builds — Then Lindsey Graham Says Too Much, Deletes It in a Panic and Still Can’t Stop It From Blowing Up

President Donald Trump has always preferred to look like the one in control — the one holding the cards, making the threats, bending the room to his will. Even as pressure mounts and the consequences of his own decisions begin to stack up, he rarely lets the façade crack.

But behind the scenes, that image has been getting harder to maintain.

As resistance from world leaders mounted against Trump’s escalating demands tied to the growing conflict with Iran, he began digging himself into a hole, at one point even floating a move on camera that raised serious legal questions about just how far he was willing to go to force the issue.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

And while there are now signs that help may finally be coming, the path there has been anything but smooth.

From the outset, Trump set the tone for the conflict on his own terms and on shaky footing, launching surprise airstrikes alongside Israel without a clear public justification or defined endgame while bypassing Congress and the formal approval process altogether.

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At the same time, he insisted he didn’t need help from NATO allies, pressing forward with the strikes even as negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program and weapons systems were still ongoing, a posture that now reads less like control and more like a gamble that failed to account for what came next.

Then reality set in. The Islamic Republic closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, where 20 percent of the global oil supply, passes through. Energy costs swiftly spiked, shaking Wall Street and sending gas prices around the globe through the roof.

Q: Trump didn't consult with NATO before the war began. Why is it fair for the president to expect NATO allies to help now after the fact?



LEAVITT: NATO allies benefit far more from the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz than the US does pic.twitter.com/ZklVjpaby4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2026

The conflict is proving to be a serious blunder for the Trump administration in apparently not anticipating the consequences of a military campaign against Iran that has rippled across the Middle East, spreading into neighboring countries and beyond, not to mention imperiling energy companies’ means of transport through the strait.

Then on Sunday, March 15, Trump put out the call to European allies, Australia, Japan, and Canada for help, not only for dealing with Iran’s defenses around the Strait of Hormuz and potential mines in the waterway but also escorting ships through the crucial passage.

After a year of aggressive tariffs, public threats against longtime allies, and repeated attacks on international partners — from suggesting Canada should become a 51st state to undermining Ukraine and threatening to seize Greenland — many of those same allies appeared in no rush to answer his call.

Behind closed doors, frustration inside Trump’s orbit began to build as it became clear that his usual pressure tactics were no longer landing the same way. But that tension would soon spill into public view.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s closest allies, revealed just how heated things had become after speaking directly with the president about the lack of support.

“Just spoke to President Trump about our European allies’ unwillingness to provide assets to keep the Strait of Hormuz functioning, which benefits Europe far more than America,” Graham stated on Tuesday, March 17, according to Raw Story.

“I have never heard him so angry in my life. I share that anger given what’s at stake,” the longtime Republican senator wrote, before quickly deleting the post, but not before it had already spread.

Online, the reaction was swift and unsparing.

“Sorry, you were saying something about your former allies unwillingness to join an illegal war?” Threads user Iain Alexander declared.

Threads user BB Brucej was much more direct, “Oh poor little Lindsey. F-ck off and ask Israel to help you. They caused all of this sh-t with your great orange pedophile leader.”

Poster Andrew Mottram offered this analysis, “Try projecting power without European bases. Also try asking for help next time and not unilaterally thinking you rule the world. Trumps only allies are Netanyahu and Putin(his boss). We see you.”

Later that same day, Trump’s frustration spilled over and revealed a stunning move to punish his allies.

While taking questions from reporters, he lashed out at NATO and openly suggested the United States could walk away from the alliance altogether.

“I’m disappointed in NATO,” Trump said. “We spend trillions of dollars on NATO. Think of it, trillions over the years. Many trillions of dollars. It’s one of the reasons we have deficits and we help other countries.”

“When they don’t help us, I mean it’s certainly something that we should think about,” he continued. “I don’t need Congress for that decision. I can make that decision myself.”

But he can’t, according to a clause in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, withdrawing from NATO would require either a two-thirds Senate vote or an act of Congress — setting up a potential legal fight if Trump attempted to move forward unilaterally.

Never in history have people less qualified had more destructive power pic.twitter.com/tio0ztOI5t — Dr Andreas Krieg (@andreas_krieg) March 19, 2026

Still, even as Trump continued to escalate, the situation on the ground was shifting.

Following days of rising tensions — including Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field and Iran’s retaliatory attack on Qatar’s critical liquefied natural gas infrastructure — global pressure to stabilize the region intensified.

By Thursday, European leaders and Japan signaled a willingness to step in.

In a joint statement, leaders from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan expressed readiness to contribute to efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz and ensure safe passage for global trade.

The move came as energy markets continued to reel, with European natural gas prices jumping sharply since the start of the conflict and fears growing over further disruptions to global supply.

The same allies who had initially resisted Trump’s calls were now beginning to engage — not necessarily on his terms, but in response to a rapidly escalating crisis that could no longer be ignored.