‘OMG’: Trump Tries to Humiliate World Leader to His Face on Live TV — Then Cameras Catch the Look That Silences the Room

President Donald Trump has long treated NATO summits as stages where every handshake, glance, and off-the-cuff remark can dominate the headlines, turning what are meant to be carefully choreographed displays of alliance and unity into moments of intense global scrutiny.

But even the most carefully scripted appearances can unravel when an off-the-cuff joke lands at exactly the wrong moment.

That is exactly what happened on July 8 at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, when an attempted wisecrack quickly became one of the day’s most talked-about moments.

President Donald Trump did not have the best time in France at the G7 summit, where he experienced another meltdown in front of world leaders. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Like he often does, Donald Trump cracked a joke at the expense of the person next to him, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader didn’t crack back, according to Raw Story, he just stared.

Sitting beside Zelenskyy before their bilateral meeting, Trump pointed toward him and called both the Ukrainian president and Russian President Vladimir Putin “difficult characters.”

“He’s a difficult character,” Trump said while gesturing toward Zelenskyy. “And Putin’s a difficult character.”

Trump chuckled at his own remark. No one else appeared to. Zelenskyy maintained a cold, stone-faced expression and let the silence linger.

The exchange came as Trump admits to mistake, attempted to explain why bringing an end to the Russia-Ukraine war has proven far more complicated than he once predicted.

During his campaign and throughout his second term, the president repeatedly suggested he could quickly broker peace between the two nations. However, at the event, he blamed the challenge on the leaders involved.

After the joke landed with a thud, Trump quickly pivoted.

“I think we’ve made a lot of progress over the last couple of weeks,” he told reporters before shifting the conversation to military cooperation and ongoing negotiations.

For many watching, though, the awkward exchange overshadowed everything else.

Social media users wasted little time reacting.

“Trump’s the actual difficult character.. Always projection,” one X user wrote. Another posted, “Trump sees the world like a reality tv show. surprise he hasn’t asked putin to dance yet.”

“Defending your country makes one difficult?” another person asked.

“Trump is such an a— clown,” another added.

The meeting was meant to focus on security cooperation. Trump announced the U.S. would license Ukraine to manufacture its own Patriot systems, according to ABC News.

“One of the things we’re going to be talking about is, you’ll — we’re going to give a license to you to make Patriots. That’s pretty cool, right?” Trump said. Then he added another quip: “This way he can’t complain that we’re not giving him enough. I said, ‘Make them yourself.'”

Behind the joke was a serious reality: Patriot PAC-3 interceptor missiles have been depleted faster than manufacturers can replace them.

“We need to find a way to get as quick as possible, as much as possible, missiles for Patriot systems,” Zelenskyy said. “This is the most important thing.”

Rather than respond to the jab, Zelenskyy stuck to diplomacy. “Mr. President, thank you very much for this meeting,” he said. “And we’re thankful, as always, to your support, American support, bipartisan support.” Trump kept projecting optimism, telling reporters he believes both Putin and Zelenskyy now want the war to end.

This is what Trump’s second term has trained the world to expect: a president who treats world leaders like props in his own show, then acts surprised when they don’t laugh on cue. Ankara isn’t the first time the mask has slipped.

In January 2026, Trump posted a doctored Truth Social photo from an Oval Office meeting where U.K. then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy and other leaders discussed the war. A map of Ukraine on an easel had been swapped for a mockup of the Americas, with the U.S., Canada, Greenland and Venezuela painted in the flag’s colors. The internet zoomed in, but not on the map — it was Starmer’s face, looking like a man who wasn’t in on the joke.

Then came March 2026, and a moment still making the rounds for a different reason. Zelenskyy was explaining that Ukraine can’t hold elections during martial law. Trump’s response sounded harmless enough at first.

“So, you say during the war, you can’t have elections?” Trump asked. Then he kept going: “So, let me just say, three-and-a-half years from now — so you mean, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections? Oh, that’s good.”

The room laughed then. Nobody’s laughing now. Critics who’ve rewatched the clip say it looked less like a throwaway joke and more like a man discovering a loophole and liking what he found. Trump has since floated skipping elections altogether, including a Reuters interview where he mused Republicans have been so successful “we shouldn’t even have an election.”

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has called those remarks “facetious.”

Just a day before the summit, Trump also remarked the war “doesn’t affect us,” despite continued Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure near Kyiv. Standing beside the leader of a nation fighting for its survival, Trump chose humor over diplomacy, calling both wartime leaders equally “difficult.”

Zelenskyy never acknowledged the joke, never smiled, never fired back. He just stood silently beside the president and let a long, icy stare deliver the response social media spent the day dissecting.