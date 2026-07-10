‘Oh Lord’: Da Brat Refuses to Back Down After Deb Antney’s Explosive Denial Adds More Fuel to Their Bitter Fight Over a TV Show Idea

Rapper Da Brat is not backing down on claims that talent manager Deb Antney stole their show.

Both ladies have been friends for at least 15 years, having met in the industry in the early 2010s.

They spent years as cast members on We TV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop,” and later as client and manager.

Da Brat fires back at Deb Antney’s denial of stealing her show idea and launching without her. (Photos by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

But things between them have since soured after Da Brat recently called Antney out for moving forward on a collaboration without her.

Antney has attempted to explain and debunk the explosive claims, but Da Brat is not letting up.

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On July 8, she uploaded a video in which she shaded Antney. The clip opens up with an empty chair and the words “Preparing for the Netflix Documentary ‘Surviving Deb’” at the top.

Brat calmly walked to the chair and said, “Where my motherf–king mic at?”

It wasn’t just a shot at Antney; it was a creative take on the current trend of social media users sitting in an empty chair and pantomiming as a subject giving their side of the story in a documentary.

For the caption, the “Funkdafied” rapper simply typed out a long ellipsis.

Fans eagerly responded to the post. One person who was intrigued said, “Oh, Brat wants all the smoke.”

Someone else who seemed invested wrote, “Judy needs to come take ur phone cause girl.” Two others typed, “My kind of petty” and “Oh Lord…..I hate to see friendships that end badly.”

Da Brat recently revealed how she learned Antney created their show without her.

In a confessional on “Brat & Judy,” she explained that she had to tune in to Antney’s show called “Deb’s House.”

The series, which has been on since 2024, shows Antney on the hunt to find the next superstar female rapper by moving eight women into her home.

The clip cuts to Brat further breaking down the situation to her Kaleidoscope CEO Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

“The network wanted to do a boot camp show. So we pitched it to them, me, Deb, – whatever happened they ended up saying they wanted to do something else after that.”

Brat claims she held on to the idea and continued discussing it with Antney.

She then contacted the network and told them, “Yo, me and Deb need to talk to you about doing a boot camp show.”

She continued, “So he goes, ‘Oh she pitching it to me today.’”

Judy asked for clarity, saying, “Without you?”

Da Brat reveals she had a falling out with Deb Atney after feeling that she took a show concept that they came up with together and pitched it as her own allegedly.#BratandJudy pic.twitter.com/NW7c7MgNAM — Nicole (@Nprezzed) July 2, 2026

The clip cuts back to the confessional, where Brat admits the idea Antney pitched was similar to the one they came up with together in the deck.

She said, “Some ideas were hers and some are mine. I’m not taking full credit for it, but it was our ideas collectively put together to build this bootcamp. And I didn’t think she would go pitch it without me.”

Brat said she felt “so stupid” in the end.

As for Antney’s side of the story, she denies those claims, adding that she never stole any idea from Da Brat.

The celebrity manager told “The Breakfast Club” host Loren Lorosa in a July 8 interview that they came up with the idea and at the time they wanted it to be a real boot camp.

“I came up with the boot camp, at that time it wasn’t called ‘Deb’s House’ because it wasn’t about that,” Deb explained. “This one here, there was no woman versus another woman.”

Deb alleges she and Da Brat were both going through personal financial issues and decided to create something profitable.

She alleged that Da Brat knew that “Deb’s House” existed because she was supposed to be a guest judge on it.

Deb later claimed that Da Brat’s decision to come forward with this accusation was not of her own making but was orchestrated by producers.

“Why all these years later, this the second season, I’m about to do a third season and you’re just now coming up with ‘I stole the show, Why?”

She also questioned why Da Brat didn’t call her while she was on the phone with the man who said she was pitching to him.

The tension between them isn’t new. In 2021, Da Brat skipped Antney’s political luncheon and later confronted her over rumors that she backed Donald Trump.

Antney confirmed that she was. When Da Brat asked “Why,” she said, “Because, what you see is what you get.”

She later added, “That man is who he is and there’s no hidden agendas.”

Though Antney’s rapper son, Waka Flocka, wasn’t supportive in 2021, he eventually came to agree with his mom. In 2023, he endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign.