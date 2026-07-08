‘I’ll Stay Right Here, Sista!’: White Woman Thinks She Can Push Black Voter Registration Worker Around—But Picks the Wrong Person to Bully

The fight over the Black vote doesn’t always happen at state capitols or courtrooms. Sometimes, they happen face-to-face—just like one shocking encounter caught on video.

A white woman — a lone bad actor — tried to interfere with a Black woman’s voter registration efforts in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The July 5 footage posted by prettygritty on TikTok is going viral. According to her caption, the woman stood next to her for a full 30 minutes while she canvassed outside a Charlotte grocery store.

White woman tries to bully Black voter registration worker (Photo: prettygritty/ TikTok)

Hundreds of commenters have marveled at her “patience and professionalism” in the face of the harassment. One even urged her to run for office, saying, “Your passion for civil and political issues is top tier, especially with this situation.”

Patience Runs Thin

The white woman’s insults never seemed to land, as prettygritty ignored her and finally told her to “shoo.”

In a mocking tone, the Karen sneered, “We are sick of you people… I’ll stay right here as long as you are, Sista.” Later, she told prettygritty that she must be jobless and repeatedly questioned how she was getting paid to register voters, dismissing the work as some kind of hustle.

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She repeatedly asked, “What are they paying you to stand out here?” until prettygritty had taken enough.

She shot back, “What are they paying you to mind your business? Get out of my face. Get out of my face!” She then told her to move 10 feet away, urging her to “get away from me.”

At another point in the video, a shopper the white woman tried to bring into her mess told her, “Don’t bring me into your mess. Do not bother me. And do not talk about white and Black people. You do not know me from a can of paint.”

#fy #4thofjuly #karen #storytime ♬ original sound – prettygritty @prettygrittychi Sunday, July 5, 2026: I wish I could have caught her disgusting, racist behavior from start to finish. She stood in my personal space for nearly 30 minutes while I was asking folks about registering to vote. She was spewing racist and hateful BS and lies from the minute she first opened her mouth, and was trying very hard to get a rise out of me. She toned it down when I started recording. Unfortunately my phone overheated and stopped recording after a few minutes. Mind you I greeted this hateful Karen with a smile and it went straight to hell from there. No one should be subjected to this foolishness. This needs to stop. It's gotten old frfr #fyp

‘We Stand With You’

In the video’s caption, she explains the white woman was “trying very hard to get a rise” out of her and claimed the woman “toned it down” after realizing she was being filmed.

“Mind you, I greeted this hateful Karen with a smile, and it went straight to hell from there. No one should be subjected to this foolishness. This needs to stop.”

TikTok commenters showered prettygritty with sympathy. “This is absolutely disgusting…I’m so sorry you experienced this!!!!” wrote one supporter, followed by another who said, “Your patience is top tier.”

A white woman added, “We stand with you. We are so sick of these racist Karens and don’t claim them.”

This is what voter suppression can look like in 2026: sometimes it’s just one stubborn woman who won’t walk away.