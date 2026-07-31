Texas City Councilmember Thought He Could Get Away with Racist Attack on Black Man and Acting Police Chief Tried to Help Him. Now, They’re Both Facing Jail Time

A North Texas city already grappling with upheaval at City Hall is facing fresh controversy after a city council member was arrested on allegations that he used a racial slur and threatened a Black man during a confrontation at a gas station.

Authorities in the Dallas suburb of Wilmer also arrested the city’s acting police chief, accusing him of interfering with the investigation by taking surveillance footage tied to the case.

According to local station KDFW and arrest warrant affidavits obtained by The Dallas Morning News, Wilmer City Councilmember Moses Garcia, 53, was arrested Monday on a charge of making a terroristic threat in connection with a July 22 incident at a Shell gas station.

Surveillance footage of Wilmer City Councilman Moses Garcia’s confrontation with a man at a Shell gas station.

(Photo: Fox 4/YouTube screenshot)

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The Attack

Acting Police Chief Jesus Mancillas, 57, was also taken into custody and charged with interference with public duties after investigators alleged he attempted to take over the case and removed evidence from responding officers.

Surveillance video obtained by KDFW captured the confrontation between Garcia and Rickey Jackson, a Black man who told the station he has known the councilmember for years.

Police said the footage shows Garcia making racially charged remarks and threatening Jackson. Investigators also allege Garcia boasted about his influence over city government. He claimed he played a role in removing Wilmer’s mayor, police chief and other city employees from their positions.

“He said he’s got a bunch more he’s going to fire,” Jackson recalled to the outlet.

Jackson said he was caught off guard by the encounter and could not understand why Garcia confronted him.

“Whatever goes on down there, I don’t know anything about it. I don’t know why you are messing with me,” Jackson said. “I wasn’t bothering him.”

According to Garcia’s arrest affidavit, surveillance footage showed him arriving at the gas station in a Tesla before speaking with Jackson and a store employee. Police said Garcia allegedly directed an explicit insult at Jackson before making statements about his influence within city government.

Investigators allege Garcia claimed responsibility for “removing the city’s police chief, mayor, and other city personnel” before gesturing toward Jackson, making additional profane remarks and using what officers described as a racial slur. Another man who exited Garcia’s vehicle eventually restrained him.

Police said video evidence and witness statements indicated Jackson never threatened Garcia or behaved aggressively during the exchange. Investigators concluded Garcia’s actions placed Jackson in fear of imminent bodily harm, leading to the terroristic threat charge.

Garcia’s attorney disputed the allegations, stating that his client did not threaten Jackson. The attorney declined to comment on Garcia’s statements claiming he had influenced staffing changes within Wilmer’s government.

Acting Police Chief Gets Involved

The investigation later expanded to include Mancillas, who had only recently been appointed acting police chief.

Mancillas arrived at the Shell station the day after the confrontation while detectives were attempting to collect surveillance footage. Investigators allege he took possession of the video from an officer and announced that he would “handle and control” the investigation involving Garcia.

Police contend Mancillas was serving only in a civilian administrative capacity at the time and was not acting as a licensed Texas peace officer. Detectives accused him of interfering with the investigation and preventing the lead investigator from carrying out assigned duties.

The affidavit also states Mancillas returned to the gas station while dressed in plain clothes and without displaying a badge or department-issued firearm after officers experienced technical issues obtaining another copy of the surveillance footage.

Mancillas had been brought to Wilmer by interim City Administrator Frank Posada to provide oversight while the police department addressed separate administrative matters. He also serves as the city marshal for nearby Ferris.

Other City Leaders Speak Out

Following the arrest, Posada said he was unaware Wilmer police planned to arrest Mancillas.

“I had no knowledge that the Wilmer Police Department was contemplating or carrying out an arrest involving Mr. Mancillas,” Posada said in a statement. “He was assisting the City of Wilmer at my request, and I am disappointed by what has occurred.”

Posada did not address Mancillas’ employment status or comment on Garcia’s criminal case.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement stated that Mancillas has been placed on administrative hold. He would be ineligible to work for another law enforcement agency if he leaves his current position before the criminal case is resolved. The city of Ferris declined to comment.

The arrests come amid continuing instability inside Wilmer’s government.

Since Garcia was sworn into office during a June 5 special council meeting, several top city officials have left their posts. City Administrator Steve Norwood was fired the same night Garcia joined the council. Mayor Sheila Petta resigned July 10 without publicly explaining her decision.

Speaking to KDFW, Petta accused Garcia of wielding outsized influence over the council.

“He’s in there for himself and himself only,” Petta said. “These others really don’t mean anything. They are just his yes people.”

Petta said she intends to run in the city’s upcoming special mayoral election.