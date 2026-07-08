‘I’ve Been to Prison Before’: White Gym Influencer Savagely Beat Black Man on Camera and Told Cops He Didn’t Care— Now He’s Begging for Less Time

A social media influencer is back in the spotlight, but not for the right reasons.

Wes Watson, 42, pleaded guilty last week to aggravated battery in connection with a violent encounter with a Black man in 2024.

Watson, whose YouTube channel, GP Penitentiary Life, has roughly 516,000 subscribers, is a personal trainer. According to his website, he encourages people to always “pursue their vision.”

Influencer Wes Watson pleaded guilty to a violent attack at a Miami gym (Pictures: X and NBC 6)

Atlanta Black Star obtained affidavits detailing the circumstances of his arrest.

Hakeem Ibrahim told officers he traveled from New Jersey to confront Watson at Elevation Fitness, a gym in Miami. He went up to Watson while he was working out and sparked the argument. Watson says Ibrahim wanted to fight.

Watson’s YouTube channel features multiple videos of him getting into fights with seemingly random people.

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“So I came to the gym, and they jumped me,” Ibrahim told police. “They hit me first; there were like three or four of them.”

According to the report, security cameras caught Ibrahim setting up his phone to record the interaction when another group of men approached him. Watson then removes his weightlifting belt and repeatedly strikes Ibrahim with it.

Police noted Watson continued to beat Ibrahim when he fell to the ground. Gym cameras also captured the man getting kicked, dragged, and punched while pinned to the floor.

Man gets interviewed by cops after getting beat up by rich influencer. pic.twitter.com/L1zuWODaTP — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) June 21, 2025

The fight did not stop until a gym employee intervened.

The police report said Ibrahim walked away from the fight with a fractured face, a concussion, and two black eyes.

Watson was arrested a few months later. He claimed his fight with Ibrahim was in self-defense.

“There is always a threat if he’s moving,” Watson tells the cops. “He could pull out a gun, admit it. I don’t know what’s in his waistband.”

“I’ve been to prison,” he continues. “I don’t care anymore.”

Ibrahim has since sued Watson over the incident. He also claims a gym employee fist-bumped Watson after the fight.

Despite the victim’s lawsuit alleging he was ambushed, none of the other men involved in the fight have been charged, according to the Miami Herald.

Under Watson’s plea deal, he would be sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by seven years of probation, with credit for time served.

A new sentencing hearing is scheduled for later this month, as Watson’s attorneys seek a shorter prison sentence.

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan, who represented Ibrahim, released a statement to NBC6.

“Today’s guilty plea is an important step toward accountability. Our client was allegedly beaten, resulting in multiple facial fractures, injuries to his teeth and jaw, and a concussion,” the statement read. “He’s grateful that Watson has been held criminally responsible for his actions, and we look forward to continuing to pursue full accountability on his behalf in the civil case.”