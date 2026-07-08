‘I’m Going to Slap Your —!’: Enraged White Woman Lunges at Black Neighbor for Standing on Public Sidewalk Then Changes Her Tune When a Man Steps In

A holiday meant for barbecues, fireworks, and a celebration of the promise that “all men are created equal” quickly turned sour as one white woman decided to parade around her racism instead.

Could she be so oblivious as to threaten a Black woman on a public sidewalk on a national holiday? Apparently so.

A video of a disheartening encounter is circulating online, and people are simply asking, “Why?”

White woman tries to attack her Black neighbor during Fourth of July (Pictures: limisssecrett/ Instagram)

In the brief clip, a Black woman who goes by Limisssecrett films a Karen marching straight toward her, apparently looking for a fight.

Limisssecrett tells viewers, “I’m recording this video because I feel threatened. She keeps coming outside to talk to us, and we’re not saying anything. We’re not on her property.”

The unhappy white woman, acting like the self-appointed sidewalk police, suddenly swings at Limisssecrett mid-recording.

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She then shouts, “I’m going to slap your f—— Black a–. Go on! Go on!”

Even the Karen’s male companion seems to grasp how bad this looks on camera. He pulls her back and steers her to her home, apparently in an attempt at damage control.

“What the f— is wrong with this lady?” cries out Limisssercrett. “This is on video!”

Despite her Instagram comments being off, the video has racked up nearly 500,000 views on an account that’s barely a month old.

The clip serves as a distressing reminder that simply existing while Black—even while standing on a public sidewalk and minding your own business– can invite unnecessary confrontation.

As Limisssecrett wrote in her caption, the attack caught her completely off guard and left her, like many who watched it, searching for an explanation.