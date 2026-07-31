‘Huge Wake-Up Call’: White Man Explodes Into Racist Tirade at Black Taco Bell Manager After She Allegedly Asked Him to Pick Up His Trash, But He Didn’t Expect She Would Be Armed

A nonprofit founder is facing widespread backlash after screaming at a Black Taco Bell manager in a wild outburst.

A man has been publicly identified online as Robby Maschhaupt after he spiraled into a racist and misogynistic meltdown in a North Carolina Taco Bell parking lot. The outburst allegedly began after a female manager told him to clean up his trash before he left. At one point, she displayed a gun to get him to back off.

The woman, who remains unidentified, captured Maschhaupt’s van on camera, which displayed the logo for his business, Operation Wake Surf. The Charlotte-based nonprofit trains first responders and military personnel in wake surfing and other water sports.

A North Carolina man was caught on camera accosting a Black woman. (Photos: TikTok/ icedchai)

The manager’s cousin, who goes by “icedchai” on TikTok, posted the video on July 22. TikTok initially removed it for violating community standards, but reinstated it after icedchai appealed. A repost on Reddit remains down, despite drawing more than 300 comments.

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In the surprising clip, Maschhaupt approached the manager, yelling at the top of his lungs, “You antagonize f*cking people!” As Maschhaupt called her a ‘b-tch’ and dropped F-bombs left and right, the woman retrieved a gun. According to the video, she told him to back out of her personal space multiple times and asked two young adults in the parking lot if they saw him confront her.

“Leave!” she implored him, but he angrily refused and seemed surprised that she was armed.

“I’m a female. I have to protect myself. That’s why I took a class, for people like you,” she said, adding, “You’re a grown man. Why are you approaching a female like this?”

There was no good answer. The man dropped a few race-baiting taunts, mentioning “the stereotypes,” and “you people.”

One of the young witnesses chimed in, “To be fair, sir, you are being quite disrespectful.”

The manager seemingly got the last word. “You keep saying ‘you people’; what the f*ck are you talking about?” she shot back. “You don’t even know me, you dumb f*ck. You’re ignorant.”

People in the comments on TikTok seemed terrified on her behalf. The top comment read, “Black women are always getting publicly attacked, and no one cares!” Another noted, “When they get mad, the racism gone show every time.”

Commenters didn’t miss the ridiculousness of his grievance. One pointed out, “He’s mad because someone told him to clean up after himself.”

Another noted the sad irony of the situation: “She’s ‘antagonizing’ yet he’s a grown man yelling in a woman’s face. I hope she’s okay.” Many commenters issued a call to action to leave reviews for the non-profit on social media, and reshare the clip, tagging the non-profit’s donors.

Since the video went viral, Operation Wake Surf has deleted its Facebook page and turned off new comments on its official Instagram.

As icedchai said in a comment on TikTok, “This should be a huge wake-up call.”