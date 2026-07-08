‘Stand By It’: White Parkgoer Boldly Calls Black Man the N-Word, But Can’t Get Away Fast Enough Once He’s Called Out

A Black bicyclist at a public park did not seem happy about being called the N-word, to say the least.

A July 6 video shows a white parkgoer getting into it with a Black man on an e-bike one afternoon.

The events leading up to the interaction are unknown. However, it’s clear the white man harbored racist beliefs when he screamed the slur multiple times.

In the brief footage shared on X, the Black man abruptly stops, dismounts his bike, and marches toward the man, looking ready for a fight.

The white man then frantically runs away from the scene, but the video ends before showing what happens next.

Surprisingly, many commenters on X felt that a white man yelling a racist slur did not constitute “fighting words.”

The top comment read: “So you think violence is a fair response to a word?”

It’s unclear whether the insulted biker even caught up to the racist or got physical, as the commenter implied. But regardless of what happened after the camera stopped rolling, many viewers were quick to defend the biker.

Many consider overt name-calling and verbal attacks to be fighting words, so why would racist harassment be any different, the argument went.

🚨 Racist calls a black biker the N-word then runs away like a coward 😂



The racist in the blue shirt calls man N-Word, gets called out, and immediately runs across the park like a coward.



This is the exact pattern with these racist big talk with slurs and only feel tough when… pic.twitter.com/LE6YtSexTA — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) July 7, 2026

As one put it, “Y’all need to realize that simply because you don’t find something offensive to the point it generates a reaction, doesn’t mean other people feel the same way.”

“Why is this a surprise?” another asks. The “N-word is meant to devalue, and thus miserable people are always the ones who use it because misery loves company.”

Others pointed out that lesser insults have sparked violence, but a double standard persists when it comes to the N-word.

Another argued that a man who can so easily hurl the slur should be willing to face what comes after.

“If you are willing to be racist, then stand by it. Don’t run away from the consequences like a coward.”

The video captures a moment people rarely see: a racist spewing hatred and then scrambling the second there’s a price to pay.

Whether the two men crossed paths again or not, reactions suggest that many people believe certain words aren’t just insults. They’re attacks, and whoever uses them shouldn’t be surprised by what follows.