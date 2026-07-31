‘I Don’t Believe’: Family of Lone Black Teen Killed at Kentucky Party in Game of Russian Roulette Suspect Foul Play

A heartbroken uncle is explaining what the family thinks happened to a Kentucky high school graduate.

Tyler Smith was only 18 years old when he died from a gunshot wound on Independence Day. Trevon Petty, his uncle, spoke with Atlanta Black Star about what happened.

“Once we found out [what happened], I, myself, started to do investigations,” he said.

Tyler Smith died from a gunshot wound on July 4, 2026. (Photo Credit: GoFundMe)

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Shooting Reported

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to a home at 2:36 a.m. on July 4.

When officers got there, they found “a male adult” who had accidentally shot himself, investigators said. The individual, later identified as Smith by his family, died at the hospital.

Police never identified the victim as Smith in the press release. Petty said the family first learned about the shooting when “a concerned neighbor” told them.

“This case involves a tragic death and the investigation is ongoing,” police said in a statement. “It is important to note, detectives and victim advocates assigned to this case have been in contact with immediate family members on multiple occasions.”

What Witnesses Allegedly Say

Petty explained what individuals who were with Smith that night told him.

“My nephew was at this house party…full of kids, him being the only Black kid, two of the other kids being biracial,” he explained, referring to what the teenagers told him. “There was a game of Russian Roulette that took place with pistols.”

Police have yet to confirm that this game took place.

Russian roulette is a potentially lethal game of chance. It requires one player to place a single round in a revolver, spin the cylinder, place the muzzle against the head or body, and pull the trigger.

Witnesses allegedly told investigators that Smith was playing the game with Bryce Chestnut. One narrative claims Smith shot himself simply because that’s how the game is played.

According to a police citation from the Lexington Police Department, obtained by LEX NEWS, officers found a gun and a shell casing at the scene. But witnesses said Chestnut had a different gun than the one police recovered. A preliminary test by the Kentucky State Police crime lab found that the shell casing did not come from the gun officers found.

The uncle said another claim made by witnesses suggests Chestnut told Petty the gun wasn’t loaded. After he pretended to shoot himself, Smith picked up the gun and fired the single round.

“I don’t believe either one of the situations,” Petty said. He explained that he and his family do not believe Smith would play such a dangerous game. “Black people don’t play Russian Roulette.”

Smith worked at Kroger and Little Caesars, according to an online fundraiser. He had just graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington this year.

The uncle also highlighted Smith’s character and how he always treated people with respect.

“My nephew was a lively person, excited about life…nothing would indicate that he would play with his life.”

The teenager’s life has not been listed among the homicide investigations on the Lexington Police Department’s website.

Family’s Theory

According to the family, they believe Smith died after getting shot in a fight. Petty said the left lens of Smith’s glasses was damaged, but the gunshot wound entered through his right cheek.

Investigators confirmed the gun belonged to Chestnut. He has been charged with tampering with evidence.

It’s unclear who fired the gun.

Petty added that the family doesn’t have Smith’s phone.

“We have no idea,” he said when asked if he had an idea where it could be. “The phone kept pinging to the address where he was shot and killed up until it said ‘no location found’.”

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump shared Thursday that his office is working on an independent investigation into the case.

Smith’s grandmother, Necee Anderson, described him during a press conference with Crump and civil rights leaders on Thursday.

“Tyler is that warm piece of cake straight out of the oven. That soft buttermilk biscuit that the butter glides across the top. Tyler is the depth of a baby’s laughter,” Anderson said.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the police department for more information but has not heard back.