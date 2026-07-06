‘I’m Not Interested in You!’: White Woman Accuses Black Man of Coming on to Her on Bus, Then Launches Racist Attack When She’s Shut Down

A Black man trying to go from one location to the other finds himself in a screaming match with a white woman all because of where he chose to sit.

The exchange, captured on video and now viral on social media, begins with the man calling the white woman a “Karen” and claiming that she has been harassing him since he got on the bus.

The woman refutes those claims and tells the man to “get away from her, but continues to block him as he tries to pay his bus fare.

Video stills show a woman involved in a viral confrontation on a bus. (Photos: Facebook video screenshots/The Young Turks)

“Go sit down so I can pay for my fare,” the man tells the woman.

“I’m not going to do anything,” she responds angrily.

“Then get off,” the man replies.

He then asks the bus driver to call the cops and lets the woman know that their interaction is being recorded. The woman responds by telling him to get the camera off her face, then makes an outrageous accusation.

“I’m not interested in you. Get away from me!” the woman says.

“I don’t want you!,” the man hurls back.

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The woman then questions why the man was sitting so close to her on the bus if he didn’t want her, claiming that he is making her uncomfortable.

The bus driver tries to intervene, but not before the white woman ramps up her attacks.

“You’re going to get shot or something,” she says as she gets off the bus.

“Ain’t nobody shooting me,” the man responds as he follows her off the bus.

That’s when the woman hurls the n-word at the man.

“Call me another n—!,” the man tells her.

Instead of responding, the woman begins to seemingly make monkey noises towards him. She then reverts back to old tactics by telling the man he’s going to die.

“Get lost. I’ll kill you myself! Get away from me,” she yells.

“You ain’t gone do s—!” the man responds before the video ends.

The internet reacted swiftly to the video, calling out the white woman.

“When your privilege ain’t privileging no more,” one user wrote. Other users took their focus beyond the man and woman, looking to the bus company.

“She should have been removed from the bus,” one wrote.