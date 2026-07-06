‘Has All This Energy Online’: Former NFL Player Reportedly Sent Racist Messages to Black Woman, But Then She Got the Last Word

A Black social media influencer is accusing former NFL player Jason Short of directing racist comments at her in response to the bombshell Karen Read lawsuit.

Read was arrested in 2022 for the murder of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. She spent years — and millions of dollars on legal fees — asserting her innocence. Following two trials, a jury acquitted her of second-degree murder on June 18, 2025. She is now suing police, claiming they wrongfully prosecuted her and framed her for O’Keefe’s death.

A woman who goes by NiKoKobean on Instagram and Facebook recently detailed the allegations of racism that Read brought against Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department in the lawsuit, filed June 4.

Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Short. (Photos: Instagram/NiKokoBean)

NiKoKobean highlighted some of the startling text exchanges alleged in the lawsuit between then Canton Police Sergeant Sean Goode and disgraced former State Trooper Michael Proctor. The lawsuit details hundreds of alleged text messages, which readers can view in full online.

Amid a sea of outraged responses to NiKoKobean’s Instagram Reel, former NFL player Jason Short emerged as one surprising supporter of the officers, whose alleged text messages contain anti-Black racist remarks.

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According to NiKoKobean, Short shared his candid thoughts on “n-words,” as he allegedly put it:

“Being a police officer dealing with the worst of the n-words on the planet would be an awful job, and yes, having them gone off the street forever would be a blessing to every race,” he wrote. “Even Blacks should be thanking these two officers regardless of how you want to twist the story. He’s not wrong when he calls him [expletive].”

He went on to allegedly attack NiKoKobean, referring to her as a “clown.” According to her, he wrote: “There’s a difference between good Black people and pieces of sh– trash, but of course people like you wanna play the victim like the clown you are. White people are sick of your victim mentality f—ing loser.”

She claims Short sent several racist messages in response to her video, and the two texts were just examples. Short was a linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles and also played with the Cleveland Browns. Atlanta Black Star could not immediately reach him for comment.

NiKoKobean wrapped her video with a direct message for Short:

“Just like every other racist coward, he has energy for women and children, never men. He did not say this to his teammates. I’m sure he did not say this to the people he was playing against. He has all this energy online, a keyboard warrior. An NFL player that people haven’t even heard of.”