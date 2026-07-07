‘Grab Whatever You Want’: Trump’s Meeting with World Leader Goes Off the Rails When He Invites Him to ‘Lewinsky Room’ and Makes Him Wild Offer

President Donald Trump is known for hawking his MAGA and Trump merchandise nonstop any way that he can. He’s also profited off the U.S. presidency in a way no modern former president could ever imagine.

A recent financial report found Trump has made over a billion dollars in personal and family profits just a year-and-a-half into his second term.

He has hawked everything from Trump Bibles, watches and sneakers to MAGA ball caps, shirts and mugs. Hegenerated his biggest payday through cryptocurrency by selling a Trump digital coin that he and his sons launched to investors almost immediately after he returned to office in January 2025.

US President Donald Trump meets with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on March 3, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

So, a recent story from The Wall Street Journal detailing what opponents call more sleazy behavior should come as no surprise, yet critics say it’s still shocking to see how thoroughly the grift and corruption have seeped into the White House.

The news outlet published the story on Sunday, a day after Trump’s debacle of a Fourth of July celebration, including a late-night speech where he butchered the wording of the Declaration of Independence.

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According to the WSJ, the president astonishingly offered MAGA swag to a visiting world leader and his delegation in March from a room in the White House Trump referred to as the “Lewinsky Room.”

He reportedly told the visitors to take whatever they wanted and that their wives could sell it for thousands of dollars.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other German officials visited the White House earlier this year in March to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine in Russia’s yearslong war against its Eastern European neighbor.

The WSJ reported that the meeting went off the rails when Trump took Merz and other members of the delegation into a smaller room off the Oval Office, which he called the “Lewinsky Room,” saying he wanted him to see something.

The name apparently refers to the room where former President Bill Clinton and former White House intern Monica Lewinsky had trysts during the late 1990s.

Back in those days, the scandal over the affair rocked the presidency.

Back to the room where a source told the WSJ Trump is storing tons of MAGA merch and Trump memorabilia, including his favorite Florsheim shoes which he’s been gifting to his Cabinet and others.

He reportedly told Merz, “Just grab whatever you want.” He then allegedly crowed that the delegation’s wives could sell the merch for “thousands of dollars.”

Social media erupted with comments ranging from ” Trump has destroyed the U.S.’ reputation on a global scale ” to ” at least Clinton didn’t “screw” over Americans like Trump is doing. “

“We have a president with no concept of the presidency; the White House as a shlock shop peddling merch for his personal enrichment, a showcase for salacious gossip-spreading to puff up the ego of the resident. He must hate America to hold us and our institutions in such sneering contempt,” a Yahoo reader angrily noted.

“Clinton supposedly used the office to screw one person. Trump is using it to do all of us,” a reader sarcastically observed.

Others piled on.

“Trump has destroyed the standing of the US in the world. No one likes us. The world is smarter than MAGA’s. They know Trump is not sane.”

This reader may have said it best: “Just when you think he has hit rock bottom, Donald blasts 20 feet deeper.”