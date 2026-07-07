‘OMG’: Trump’s Star-Studded Bash Goes Up in Smoke as Big Names Bail at the Last Minute — All Hell Breaks Loose When Cameras Show Who Showed Up to Sing

President Donald Trump‘s “Freedom 250” festival was supposed to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. Instead, the music became the biggest story.

Major national events are often remembered for the moments organizers never planned. Trump’s festival was no exception.

After the original music lineup fell apart, attention quickly shifted to the replacement performers. Their appearance sparked backlash on social media and left many asking how the celebration took such an unexpected turn.

Trump’s 4th of July “Freedom 250” celebration devolved into a punchline when white service members sang Black artists’ hits, and social media dragged it instantly. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

After nearly every major act dropped out, organizers filled the stage with a handful of white armed service members belting out decades of hits — and the internet noticed.

According to Fox, the set list included songs like Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer,” the Prince and the Revolution’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” and, of course, Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.”

Clips of the performances went viral almost instantly, and the reaction was brutal.

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On Threads, one person zeroed in on “Let’s Go Crazy” first: “Peak irony: Playing ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ by Prince (his estate has been asking Trump not to use his music for about a decade now) without considering what any of the lyrics mean at all.”

Another posted a meme of Prince captioned, “This is why doves cry.” A third simply prayed for consequences: “I hope prince’s estate sues the s—t out of DJT.”

Others dug a little deeper.

“This is giving Sinners vibe! They want to whitewash everything black but still coming for the music. Where are Smoke & Stack with you need them!” one comment read.

“Imagine hating on Black people so much, but when they need some cultural vibrancy they go onto Black Culture,” one post read. Someone replied, “This plus the fact they had to shelter in the African American museum. Like do y’all not see the irony???”

When the clip of the officer’s singing “September” hit the internet, X went crazy.

On X, King Roy posted the clip with the caption: “So White performers, performing songs by Black artist, for a White audience that hates Juneteenth, Black History Month and don’t want us to vote…. NOW THAT’S IRONY.”

So White performers,

performing songs by Black artist,

for a White audience that hates Juneteenth, Black History Month and don’t want us to vote….

NOW THAT’S IRONY. pic.twitter.com/C2jmZTThDy — King Roy (@RoyIsThaTruth) July 5, 2026

More piled on:

“You just can’t make this s—t up,” one quipped.

“That s—t sound HORRIBLE!” one tweeted. Another added, “This is horrible. Worse than clapping on the 1 and 3.”

Someone else added, “That rendition had no seasoning. Sounds like bad karaoke.”

“The Caucasity!!!!” one gasped.

One commenter added a wrinkle: “Alta Sherral ‘Allee’ Willis co-wrote the song September by EWF, Alee is white.”

Then came the name-calling: “NO YOU RACIST!!!!! Hollywood and the Music industry sabotage every effort to get big names to come to this event!!! So anti american!!! I AM DONE WITH BS FROM PEOPLE LIKE YOU!!!! Get a new stick because this one is not working anymore!!!”

That argument seems to be a scapegoat for the lack of organization by Freedom 250 team.

But many entertainers fell back from the event.

The Commodores were among the first to distance themselves. Milli Vanilli’s Fabrice Morvan, who had initially called the invitation a “full circle moment,” withdrew after learning more about the event’s political framing.

Morris Day & The Time also declined, as rapper Young MC said his team was never told there would be “any political involvement” and made clear he would walk away if it became partisan.

Freedom Williams of C+C Music Factory stayed on the bill but only mocked those who said he would be canceled if he performed. Martina McBride and Bret Michaels also withdrew.

In addition to Williams, who remained, were Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli without Morvan, Flo Rida, and Alexis Wilkins, the FBI director’s girlfriend, who performed the national anthem.

By the time Flo Rida took the stage, many online said the advertised music festival had become little more than a campaign rally with live entertainment.

The problems extended beyond the lineup.

A power outage melted the ice cream. Turkey legs sold for $23. A stage collapsed near a group of teen dancers.

Triple-digit temperatures drove one woman into a fair tent’s baptism pool to cool off. A Ferris wheel broke down. Organizers claimed attendance of 45,000, while reporters estimated the crowd was closer to 1,000.

Of the nine songs performed, four were by artists who have publicly objected to Trump using their music: Journey, the Village People, Prince’s estate, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Stevie Wonder never issued a cease-and-desist, but he has criticized Trump for years.

In the end, Trump couldn’t book many of the marquee acts originally linked to the event. His alternatives were vanilla versions of some of the world’s greatest hits.

For critics online, that became the lasting image of the night: a patriotic celebration leaning heavily on Black music while debates over the value of Black culture as anti-patriotism remain a talking point for his supporters.