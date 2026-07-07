‘Insane!’: The Wild Story Behind Zendaya’s ‘Odyssey’ Look is More Outrageous Than Anyone Imagined — and It Came with Special Sky-High Treatment

Emmy-winning actress Zendaya turned heads and dropped jaws twice at the world premiere of her new movie, “The Odyssey.”

Rocking a look fresh off the 2026 runway, the California native made headlines in London with a stunning ensemble that left fans speechless.

To pull off the big night, Zendaya tapped her longtime fashion stylist Law Roach.

One of Zendaya’s stunning looks at “The Odyssey” London premiere has a wild backstory. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

On Monday night, the dynamic duo introduced two stunning looks.

Inside the premiere, Zendaya wore a Valentino Fall 2026 look: a sage laurel-leaf bra top paired with a loosely draped gray skirt, plus nearly 27-carat diamond earrings from the Haute Joaillerie Collection.

But on the red carpet, she ate!

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Zendaya went for a goddess look, wearing a lace-up bodice resembling a marble sculpture, featuring defined abs, ribs, and a belly button. Her ombré beaded fringe skirt went from white to silver, moving with every step.

The star finished the look with a pair of nude pointy-toe shoes and a multi-strand diamond Chopard necklace draped over her breastplate.

The silvery-white eyeshadow on her inner corners played to the dress’s tones, while the braid atop her head was her take on Athena’s helmet.

As beautiful as she looked from every angle, it wasn’t an easy feat getting her in the dress.

Zendaya stuns for ‘THE ODYSSEY’ premiere in London. pic.twitter.com/diAyzgyXJb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 6, 2026

Roach sat front row at Schiaparelli’s fall 2026 couture show in Paris on Sunday before grabbing a look right off the runway and jetting off to meet his client.

“I flew in last night [to London[ come to the show. I have a private jet waiting for me, and for her,” Roach said before turning around to show a model wearing the exact dress before Zendaya.

He said he had “to get that dress off her, to get it to London … to put it on a very special girl.”

“Ok this is insane. They literally took the runway dress and flew it directly to London for ZENDAYA. Iconic tbh,” said one fan of the actress and Roach.

“His eye is out of this world. That dress looks so different on Zendaya,” said another.

A third person wondered, “How does the dress look better on Zendaya than it does on the runway model? He snatched it right off the RUNWAY.”

Still fresh.



Thank you to Daniel Roseberry and Schiaparelli #styledbyLAW pic.twitter.com/1lWAh7wpod — LAW ROACH (@LUXURYLAW) July 7, 2026

While chatting on the red carpet, “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier asked Zendaya what she was wearing, and she replied, “A little Schiaparelli.”

“I can’t take credit for it. Daniel [] can take credit for it,” she added, giving a nod to the designer.

A quick look back at Roach, who was also on the carpet nearby, prompted Frazier to ask Zendaya about their passionate work.

“It’s a collaboration. We enjoy,” She explained. “We get these beautiful films that have so much to work with. Have so much kind of exciting and juicy visuals that we can dig into.”

“Oftentimes, there’s history there, and so much to pull from and I think we’ve always kind of had this symbiosis, or whatever it is, where we just have the mind meld. And he knows what I’m thinking before I say it,” she concluded.

When asked how her team got the bright lights underneath her dress, she noted, “There’s a battery in here somewhere, and there are very smart people who figured it out.”

Fashion lovers were more than pleased with yet another Zendaya-Roach ensemble as one person claimed, “She looks the best she’s ever looked.”

Another said, “The gown had barely left the Paris runway before it was flown to London, then they added a 12.37-carat centre diamond and over 76 more carats.”

Some suspect Roach had an “inside scoop or viewing” and arranged the dress’s pickup beforehand, “Win for him, Z, and the designer.”

Referring to her initial remark, one individual wrote, “a little Schiaparelli,” mind you, it was just on the runway. Flown to her for this event lmao.”

Others took the conversation a step further, saying the premiere look offered a glimpse of what her walk down the aisle might look like.

One person wondered, “If this is what she looked like at a premiere? Imagine what she looked like on her wedding day. Icon.”

Zendaya fueled engagement rumors at the 2025 Golden Globes when she stepped onto the red carpet wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

She was seen wearing the same ring in London.

Your best accessory will always be your wedding ring, Zendaya. pic.twitter.com/2LLh6vdmIj — nah (@_nahmt) July 6, 2026

She and fellow “Spiderman” actor Tom Holland had been dating for years before getting engaged.

They have kept wedding plans tightly under wraps, so much so that Roach made a slip-up on the red carpet, seemingly confirming they were already married.

AI-generated photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s “ceremony” followed and quickly racked up millions of views.

Post of an AI-generated Zendaya and Tom Holland wedding crosses 10 million likes on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/xZ2aW1RR7a — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2026

Holland confirmed in an Esquire interview that the circulating family photos of their wedding “ceremony” are AI-generated, saying, “they were all there.”

Neither has publicly announced their wedding or confirmed a date for the ceremony, though fans have eagerly speculated about everything from the guest list to Zendaya’s bridal style.

If her latest red-carpet appearance is any indication, many already believe her wedding dress will become a fashion moment in its own right when it’s released.

While fans wait for official photos, Christopher Nolan’s epic “The Odyssey” will be out next week.

Zendaya stars as Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, courage, and strategy. She serves as the divine protector and mentor to Odysseus, played by actor Matt Damon.