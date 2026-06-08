Before Finishing High School, Jordyn Curet Has Conquered Disney, Joined ‘Star Wars,’ and Turned a Surprise Zendaya Encounter Into Her Biggest Role Yet

Actress Jordyn Curet is young, gifted, and proving she’s only getting started.

Curet is quickly becoming “The Drama” audiences can’t stop talking about after watching her performance in her latest film.

Even with Emmy winner Zendaya starring as the lead in the film, viewers say Curet is getting her own shine.

17-year-old Curet is building a career that could place her among Hollywood’s next generation of stars.

Rising actress Jordyn Curet is blocking comparisons to Emmy winner Zendaya after starring together in A24’s “The Drama.” (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)



And she’s only in high school.

The young performer has already checked off major accomplishments that many actors spend decades chasing.

Acting since she was a toddler, Curet has landed Disney roles, earned critical praise, and portrayed a younger version of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Not to mention, the young socialite joined the “Star Wars” universe before graduating high school.

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star, Curet explained how she stays grounded while navigating comparisons to Zendaya.

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Curet’s journey into entertainment began at age 3 with print modeling before she transitioned into commercial work and eventually acting.

Like many child performers, Curet briefly stepped away to enjoy being a kid before rediscovering her passion for acting around age 7 or 8.

Inspired by the stars she watched on Disney Channel, she convinced her family to move to Los Angeles so she could pursue acting more seriously.

That leap eventually led to one of her most talked-about roles.

In 2025, portrayed young Emma in A24’s “The Drama” — a performance that earned her significant praise.

The film starred Zendaya and Robert Pattinson as Emma and Charlie, a couple whose relationship unravels after a shocking revelation.

For a young actress preparing to portray a younger version of a character associated with Zendaya, Curet says that meeting before filming helped calm her nerves.

“Playing young Zendaya was different,” she explained. “I wasn’t really playing Zendaya. I was playing young Emma. But I had watched Zendaya’s work for years, so I knew a lot of her mannerisms. The real challenge was figuring out who young Emma was.”

Still, Curet was careful not to approach the role as an imitation, as she was still auditioning.

The film is divided into two parts. The modern-day parts are located in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

But the parts where Curet was featured were in Louisiana, near New Orleans, shot at Riverdale High School in Jefferson Parish, according to Nola.com.

“The actress who stood out to me the most in ‘The Drama’ was surprisingly the youngest cast member, Jordyn Curet, who plays Young Emma,” said Backlot Magazine’s Ridge Harripersad. “Audiences can expect to find this sublime performance in Curet’s depiction of a younger Emma.”

Another critic, Marguerite Marley, noted, “Jordyn Curet, as a young Emma, also brings an incredibly emotionally layered performance that you don’t often see from child actors.”

Comparisons to the “Euphoria” star were inevitable, but Curet says she is more interested in being the first of her kind.

After auditioning and making it past the callback, she was invited to a work session in Boston, where the director and producers could test the chemistry between the actors.

Her mother had joked that the “K.C. Undercover” actress might appear during a work session. Curet wasn’t buying it.

“My mom joked that maybe Zendaya would show up,” she recalled. “I told her there was no way.”

Adding, “I remember getting up really early that morning and getting dressed. I wanted to be prepared because I didn’t know what could happen.”

Then the unexpected happened.

“I got a call saying Zendaya wanted to meet me,” Curet said. “I completely freaked out.”

The nerves disappeared quickly.

“We met, and it ended up being so comfortable,” she recalled. “We talked about school, music, acting, and life. It felt like a normal conversation.”

Then came another surprise.

Moments after meeting the highest-paid actress under 30 in Hollywood, Borgli shared the news that changed everything.

“Afterward, they put me into a wardrobe fitting,” she recalled. “Then the director walked in and said, ‘By the way, you got the part.’ It was the best day ever.”

Zendaya, Alana Haim & Jordyn Curet at 'The Drama' Los Angeles premiere after-party. pic.twitter.com/HnJLPWOZen — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 18, 2026

She’s learned a lot from Zendaya and hopes to learn from other heavyweight actresses in Hollywood.

“Viola Davis is a huge inspiration. I really want to meet her. I am a huge fan of her work,” said Curet. “I mean, obviously Zendaya, too. I think Taylor Russell is another one that I really look up to. I loved her in ‘Bones and All.””

Before “The Drama” gave her a spotlight, she had already landed in a galaxy far, far away.

Her first big break came through “Star Wars: Visions,” the acclaimed animated anthology series, where she lent her voice to the character Livy — a role that set everything in motion.

“It’s very surreal,” she said. “When I worked with ‘Star Wars’ and Lucasfilm, I was definitely starstruck. It’s such a huge franchise to be part of.”

The experience also introduced her to a new challenge: voice acting.

“It’s harder than acting on camera. You have to convey all your emotions through your voice. You don’t have facial expressions or physicality to help. It’s all in your voice.”

The project was recorded during the height of COVID. Everyone worked remotely. Cast members never shared a room. Directors appeared through screens. Yet fans embraced the series immediately.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect stepping into the franchise,” Curet said.

The fandom left an impression. So did the possibility of returning.

When asked whether she would join a live-action ‘Star Wars’ project, Curet didn’t hesitate.

“Honestly, I’d love to play Livy in live action,” she said. “I feel like we look alike. If there were ever a live-action version of ‘Star Wars: Visions,’ I’d absolutely do it.”

For now, she remains focused on growth. Protecting her peace is part of that plan. Curet credits her parents for embracing her dream and helping make it a reality.

“I hope I’m still acting and playing complex characters with a lot of depth,” she added.

With Disney roots, critical acclaim, a “Star Wars” credential, and one unforgettable Zendaya story already behind her, Jordyn Curet appears well on her way.

Hollywood may be looking for the next Zendaya. Jordyn Curet seems more interested in being one of a kind.