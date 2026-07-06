‘He’s Mad’: Trump Melts Down in Deranged Posting Rampage After Being Shamed — Then Viciously Attacks Hillary Clinton With Ruthless Photo

Former reality star Donald Trump had a manic weekend.

The now U.S. president celebrated Independence Day with a nearly 40-minute National Mall speech, but his social media posts the next day were even more disruptive.

Instead of focusing on honoring America on the nation’s 250th anniversary, he spent Sunday sharing over 100 bizarre messages that many don’t understand.

Trump went after Hilary Clinton yet again in another one of his bizarre posting sprees. (Photos by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images; Saul Loeb – Pool/Getty Images)

“It was an amazing evening made even more spectacular by the fact that, immediately after the Great Fireworks ended, the rains came down, full blast!” Trump boasted on Truth Social.

The commander-in-chief of the U.S. shares a series of deranged posts about the late professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, the retired boxer Mike Tyson, and the UFC fighter Justin Gaethje.

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Trump took aim at political rivals, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“So pathetic. He had to lash out because of his most recent state fair and July 4th fiascos. These are the actions of a primary grade schoolyard bully,” a Trump critic expressed.

After being shamed about his party, Trump viciously attacked the wife of another former president.

His day-long posting spree included a dig at his 2016 presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.

He shared a side-by-side of her at the Obama Presidential Center Juneteenth ceremony next to an image of Melania at his 2017 inauguration.

TRUMP: Posts side-by-side photo of Melania Trump and Hillary Clinton in hats pic.twitter.com/jrsTH8JZLR — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) July 5, 2026

Clinton wore a hat and sunglasses as she laughed with Barack at Michelle Obama’s slight dig at Trump never winning a Nobel Peace Prize.

“You were doing the people’s work,” Michelle told the crowd during her touching speech. “Rescuing our economy, expanding healthcare, ending a war, ordering the Bin Laden raid, saving an auto industry, winning a peace prize.”

“He’s mad she laughed at Michelle’s peace prize dig at him, such a tiny man,” one person suspects.

”When Hillary wore that hat, she laughed and clowned him for never winning the Nobel Peace Prize when President Obama did. That’s what that hat represents. So now I’m sure she and many of us are laughing again,” another wrote.

“Oh that cackle pissed him off! W Hillary,” brushed off another social media user.

Many agreed that neither Hillary’s nor Melania’s hats were iconic looks, with one resembling a grandmother and the other a “Mortal Kombat character.”

From there, the jokes piled on as people wondered, “What’s the point? Is he making fun of Hillary or his wife?”

Another asked, “Didn’t she wear this hat so he couldn’t kiss her??? She hates him!”

“This is disgusting. I’m disgusted that more people aren’t horrified by this behavior,” one Threads user wrote in reaction to Trump’s posting spree.”

Another Trump detractor speculated, “Intelligent and powerful women scare the s–t out of him.”

Many of Trump’s Truth Social posts promoted his vanity renovation projects in Washington, including the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool overhaul.

Yet while he stayed active online on Sunday, cameras caught the exact moment he lost during the Fourth of July fireworks celebration the night before.

One X user quipped, “Maybe he should sleep at night like normal people instead of texting all his naughty remarks.”