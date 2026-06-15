‘Like Your Husband?’: Hillary Clinton Tries to Be Clever, Turns Trump’s Wild Cage Match Into a Cash Grab — and It Blows Up in Her Face Within Hours

Hillary Clinton has spent nearly a decade finding new ways to take shots at Donald Trump.

From campaign speeches and social media jabs to fundraising gimmicks and merchandise, the former secretary of state has rarely missed an opportunity to remind supporters that her feud with the president never really ended.

Nearly 10 years after her shocking 2016 defeat, the former secretary of state is still finding ways to turn the president into both a political target and a potential money gag.

MAGA followers go after Hillary Clinton after she slams Trump’s White (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

As Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with a controversial UFC-themed spectacle on the White House grounds, Clinton seized the moment to push anti-Trump merchandise featuring the slogan “Not His House. Our House.”

“Remember, during today’s literal cage match on the White House grounds: No matter what, it’s not his house. It’s our house,” she wrote on social media. The shot has her smiling with the dark blue cap on while walking with her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

She then encouraged followers to purchase hats, stickers, and coasters supporting candidates and organizations on the website of the progressive nonprofit she founded, Onward Together, which she says will “respect the form AND the function of the people’s house.”

People on social media loved the gag.

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“Keep on keeping on Hillary. This American knows you foretold EVERYTHING. Literally, White House trash today. SAD! Let the rebuilding begin,” one supporter wrote.

Others were far less impressed.

“Nope, it’s not our house. It belongs to you politicians. Also, I bet worse things have happened in that place,” another person replied. A third commenter joked, “Since the White House is the people’s house, the people should go down to the UFC event and demand free entry.”

Then came the predictable references to the Clinton White House years.

“I thought it was Monica’s house. I thought she got the house in the settlement with your husband!!!” one person quipped. Another added, “Kind of like how your husband respected the office?”

Still, not everyone was ready to let Trump off the hook.

“He could have had all this disrespectful mess at Mar-a-Lago! He did it purposefully to embarrass us and our democracy. It only embarrasses him,” one supporter argued.

Some users, interested in purchasing the merchandise, pointed out that much of the “Not His House” collection had already sold out.

Hillary Clinton used Trump’s birthday celebration to promote her anti-Trump merchandise, and the hats quickly sold out. (Onward Together website)

The slogan itself was hardly new.

Clinton has spent years turning Trump controversies into merchandise opportunities.

In 2025, when Trump launched a massive renovation project that included demolishing the White House’s 124-year-old East Wing to make room for a reported $300 million ballroom, Clinton quickly rolled out “Not His House. Our House” hats and stickers featuring an image of the White House.

Before that, she famously capitalized on Trump’s classified documents troubles by selling limited-edition “But Her Emails” hats, flipping one of his favorite 2016 campaign attacks into a fundraising tool in 2022.

One might ask, “Why shouldn’t a UFC fight be produced at 1600 Pennsylvania?” An answer can be just as simple, “Because it’s a circus,” and that answer is not far from public opinion.

The celebration made headlines after photos surfaced of outfits reportedly designed for UFC Octagon Girls participating in Freedom 250 events. The patriotic costumes featured red, white, and blue flag-themed shorts, skirts, and tops. Once those images appeared online, critics immediately began questioning whether the White House had become a political stage, a sporting venue, or something else entirely.

Some just said the entire event is yet another embarrassing spectacle the nation has to defend.

It seems that the Wellesley College alumna is clearly not.

Whether the former first lady intends to make bank off the president’s foolishness, score political points, or simply troll her longtime rival, the reaction proved one thing.

Nearly a decade after one of the most bitter presidential elections in modern history, the Clinton-Trump feud remains one of America’s most reliable sources of political theater. The only difference now is that both sides have figured out how to turn every jab, insult, and social media post into a product.