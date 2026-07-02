‘He’s Not Kidding!’: Trump Lashes Out at His Sons After Failing to Give Himself the Country’s Highest Honor — And Viewers Watched in Absolute Shock

Donald Trump never met a spotlight he didn’t want to stand in twice.

He can be honoring a war hero, an Olympic champion, or a dead president, and somehow the story still circles back to him. This week it happened again.

Only this time, Trump did it in two different places, with two different versions of the same joke.

President Donald Trump lashed out at his son, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, about giving himself the Medal of Honor twice in one day. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)

Inside the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library dedication in Medora, North Dakota, Trump stood before Spanish-American War reenactors and pointed straight at his sons.

He was retelling the story of Roosevelt and his son, one of only two father-son pairs to both receive the Medal of Honor.

Then he pivoted.

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“There are very few people that have them, you know, I want to give one to myself, but they tell me, and I’m not allowed to,” Trump said. “My son over here, both of them. I said, I’d love to give one of them to me. What have I done that to deserve it?’ and they couldn’t think of anything. So I’m not happy with them today.”

Trump jokes that he wanted to give himself a Medal of Honor pic.twitter.com/fs2Hh6387X — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

“Except for Arthur and Douglas MacArthur … they’re the only father and son pair to receive our nation’s highest military award for courage above and beyond the call of duty. Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I’m going to give one to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome,” Trump continued, according to The Independent.

The crowd gasped. The president kept it going during the rally later on in the day.

“Ok, I’ll pick out one of the two. I’ll give them the Congressional Medal of Honor for something for their genius at hunting, and I’ll get one for taking on Russia, Russia, Russia, or something, and we’ll have a third pair now,” Trump said, before insisting he was only kidding.

“Trump just said (joked?) that he wants to award himself the Medal of Honor, the United States’ highest military award for valor,” one Threads note.

But the joke had a bitter edge outside the library, too.

Earlier that day, standing beside Congressional Medal of Honor Society president Britt K. Slabinski, Trump admitted the idea wasn’t hypothetical. He wanted the medal for real, and his sons couldn’t even help him make the case.

Neither son has served in the military. Neither has Trump, who avoided the Vietnam draft five times, the last one for bone spurs diagnosed by a doctor renting office space from his father.

That history didn’t stop him from floating the same idea back in February at a Rome, Georgia, rally, bragging about his 2018 nighttime visit to troops in Iraq.

“I was extremely brave, in fact, so brave I wanted to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor. I said to, I said to my people, am I allowed to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor?” Trump told the crowd. Moments later he added, “But it’s one of those things. Someday I’m going to try! I’m going to test the law. I’m going to say, let’s give it a shot!”

Social media did not let North Dakota slide either.

“Quite a thing for a U.S. President to be mocking and joking about. He cheapens everything including our nation,” one X user noticed. As another added, “The thing is, Trump isn’t kidding. There is no question he wants to give such a medal to himself.”

SMH — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) July 2, 2026

“The only thing Trump should be given is a 6 by 6 padded cell,” one wrote. As someone else snapped, “Too bad Trump doesn’t have one honorable bone in his entire body.”

For what? — ArronIsAMyth (@ArronIsAMyth) July 1, 2026

One commenter compared the moment to dictators who decorated their own uniforms, posting side-by-side images of Idi Amin and Moammar Gaddafi and adding, “It’s not a joke. He wants to look like these clowns.”

🎯 — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) July 2, 2026

A few pointed to history and noted, “King Donny is a f-cking draft dodger!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

bruh — I’m Not That Short (@SheBleedsHipHop) July 2, 2026

The obsession stretches well beyond Medora.

Trump has collected the Israel Prize, the Grand Order of Mugunghwa, and a newly invented FIFA Peace Prize gifted by FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, calling it “truly one of the great honors of my life.”

He accepted an actual Nobel Peace Prize medal handed to him by Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, despite the Nobel Committee’s insistence that the prize cannot be transferred.

And at the White House this year, he put on Olympic gold medalist Matthew Tkachuk’s medal and joked, “Yeah, absolutely. I’m not giving it back.”

Trump still doesn’t have his Nobel. He still doesn’t have his Medal of Honor. But if wanting counted as winning, he’d need a bigger mantel.