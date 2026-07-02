‘I Just Got My Name Back’: Tisha Campbell Draws a Hard Line After Man 24 Years Younger Turns on the Charm with One Bold Request

Since her 2020 tumultuous divorce, Tisha Campbell has glowed up and is attracting new suitors.

Men have been coming at the “Martin” star aggressively with their romantic attempts since she ended her 24-year marriage to actor Duane Martin.

Back in 2023, she confessed to having mixed feelings about flirting, which was new to her as a single woman.

Tisha Campbell shuts down idea of marriage after young interviewer asks to date her. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“As bold and as brassy and as loud and as sensual as I am,” she said on “The Jennifer Hudson show.”

“Don’t flirt with me,” Campbell stated, looking straight at the camera. “Do not flirt with Tisha Campbell. It’s never gonna go anywhere for you.”

But it looks like her warning didn’t reach everyone, as the New Jersey girl nearly came out of her.

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The actress joined Funny Marco for a sit-down on his podcast “Open Thoughts” on June 30.

Apparently, his flirty banter was such a focal point of their hour-long convo that he even named the episode “Marco Won’t Stop Asking Tisha Campbell on a Date.”

It started when their comedian friend Deon Cole called in the middle of the interview and spoke with Campbell for a bit, before Marco hung up to lock down a date with Campbell.

Cole called back to ask how long Marco was in town and he responded, “I’m here. Me and her, we going to go on a date after this.”

The “Martin” star screamed “What?!” before Marco quickly replied, “OK. Well, probably not.”

Tisha Campbell was NOT having it when Funny Marco started hitting on her and telling Deon Cole that he was going to take her on a date and that she was his woman 😭😭💀



“I’m not into marriage right now, I’m just tryna fix me.”



“I used to do a lot of plumbing… I’m doing it for… pic.twitter.com/dTQQTI6lJc — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) June 30, 2026

Before ending the call, Marco asked where he should take Campbell for their date, and Cole replied, “McDonald’s.”

The response seemed to be good with Campbell, who admitted, “I do like McDonald’s.”

The conversation later shifted to Marco asking to open up for Campbell for her “Dayum Gina” comedy tour.

Campbell revealed that she lived in Los Angeles when the Atlanta native asked.

She followed with another brutal remark to further shut him down: “I don’t do long-distance relationships.” Marco quickly quipped, “I can move in.”

Campbell, who, at 57, is 24 years Marco’s senior, decided to cut right to the chase.

“What do you want with an old lady like me?” she asked.

Marco explained that he’s doing this for himself “and the hood” because if he didn’t shoot his shot, people from the hood would say “you had your chance and you blew it.”

“So this ain’t real?” Campbell asked seconds later. Marco responded, “This is real. I said for me, and the hood.”

For further clarification, she asked, “Because people want to date Gina?”

“No, they want to date you. Tisha Campbell,” Marco said before adding, “And I could change your last name. My last name is Summers.”

When Campbell said her full name out loud, adding his last name Summers at the end, Marco said he would take out “Campbell.”

In a hesitant tone she said, “Uh, I changed it. I just got my name back on Instagram. Mhm. So, I’m cool. I like Tisha Campbell.”

She later sighed, adding, “I’m not really into marriage right now. I’m just trying to fix me, you know.”

Funny Marco later surprised Campbell with a big present that was on set. It was brought on set by a man in a teddy bear suit who jumped out of a box.

“What’s this Ellen DeGeneres bullsh-t?,” said Campbell, referencing when Ellen DeGeneres would pull a similar move to scare guests on her show.

Their flirty exchange had fans sharing their reactions.

One person who thought they peeped something between them, said, “I lowkey sense chemistry and Tisha looks soooo goood.”

Another person joked, “Their last names actually sound good together. Tisha Campbell-Summers.”

Someone else recalling the end of her marriage said, “She did just get her name back!”

Campbell seems to be telling the truth about working on herself, as she hasn’t dated anyone in the past six years since finalizing her divorce. Their split was a two-year process that started when she filed in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences.

In 2019, she was granted a restraining order and alleged that Martin had been verbally and physically abusive to her throughout their marriage.

The divorce was settled in 2020, with neither party paying spousal or child support. They both split physical and legal custody of their teenage son, Ezekiel Martin, who is 16. Their older son, Xen Martin, is 24.

Following their split, Campbell received a mommy makeover to get snatched after having Ezekiel. The procedure included her getting a breast lift, a tummy tuck, liposuction, and buttock augmentation.