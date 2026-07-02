‘Is He Stealing Them?’: Trump Sparks Outrage After Cameras Catch Him Walking Away with with a Bizarre Souvenir After Teddy Roosevelt Ribbon-Cutting

President Donald Trump’s trip to North Dakota is making news for all the wrong reasons.

The 80-year-old has a habit of reaching for things that aren’t his, it could be a trophy or something shiny.

He appeared to do it again during a livestreamed event, leaving viewers baffled.

President Donald Trump was roasted online for an awkward moment at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The president traveled to the Peace Garden State on July 1. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Medal of Honor recipient Britt K. Slabinski joined him. Slabinski for the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora.

Burgum, 69, introduced Trump at the ceremony and presented him with former President Roosevelt’s Medal of Honor to the museum.

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“That was in the Roosevelt Room for many, many years. And when I heard about this, I said, ‘Maybe we’ll think about it,’” Trump noted, recalling that the medal had been formally in the White House.

“Then I saw what you did and what a magnificent library you built. It’s really elaborate,” he continued. “It’s a museum. It’s a center, and it’s a great tribute. And I said, let’s take it from the Roosevelt Room.”

After joking about wanting his own Medal of Honor, Trump grabbed a pair of gold scissors to cut the ribbon alongside Burgum.

“President, let’s grab the scissors. They did say no running with these,” Burgum said as they walked in the direction of the ceremonial ribbon.

After snipping the red strip of fabric, Trump starred at the scissors in his hands like a shiny new toy. He drew safety concerns when he walked with the blades of the scissors pointing upwards.

He then showed the crowd with a snarkly look before he tried slipping the scissors in his suit jacket pocket.

Trump raised further concern as he walked back in the other direction still holding the wrong end of the scissors.

“Is there anything that he doesn’t steal once he puts his hands on it?” one Threads user sarcastically asked in reaction to a clip of the president seemingly seizing the ceremonial scissors.

A second person wrote, “That whole sequence was so bizarre lol. Him staring at it like he’s never seen a pair of scissors before, holding it up to the audience like it’s show-and-tell, sticking the scissors in his jacket with the pointy side sticking up, and then realizing how dumb that was and walking away.”

“He’s such a f–king thief,” declared a Trump detractor, while another individual added, “He just steals (or tries to steal) anything that gets handed to him. Scissors, awards, sports gear, a White House, a democracy.”

Another critic pointed out tweeted, “He always has to try to keep anything the least bit shiny, it’s so embarrassing.”

“He kept the scissors? A billionaire steals the scissors,” a bewildered X user wondered. Another poster joked, “He couldn’t open a simple box or make a simple snap work either,” referring to a old viral Oval office moment of Trump struggling

He couldn't open a simple box or make a simple snap work either… pic.twitter.com/7vGpNxe7zS — PixelmanCA (@PixelmanCali) July 1, 2026

Another moment from Trump’s stop at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library went viral as well.

Footage of the president chatting with an artificial intelligence version of Roosevelt at the site quickly became an online meme.

“Every day a president faces storms most people never see, but if you keep your nerve and remember the nation comes first, you get through,” the fake Roosevelt said. “I know you know that feeling yourself.”

Trump, 80, seems to believe AI Teddy Roosevelt is real and tells Roosevelt it's an "honor to be with him." pic.twitter.com/07HDZYBCLF — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 1, 2026

Astonishingly, Trump then began talking to the AI-generated image as if the 26th president were standing in front of him.

“Well, I appreciate those words,” Trump responded. “Those words are fantastic, and I just want to say it’s an honor to be with you today, and we are making a little bit of a tour, some of the fantastic things you’ve done.”

The North Dakota excursion for the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library also included Trump’s awkward remarks.

Trump: I see my two beautiful sons sitting there. I think I'm going to give one medal of honor to myself, one to them, and we'll have a threesome. pic.twitter.com/547JdLCIwL — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 1, 2026

He sparked laughs and gasps from the Medora audience when he acknowledged his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. sitting closeby.

“I see my two beautiful sons sitting there,” the POTUS stated. “I think I’m going to give one Medal of Honor to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome.”

Throughout his second term in the White House, Trump’s public appearances have been constant breeding grounds for embarrassing quotes and graceless incidents.

From attempting to strong-arm other world leaders to insulting female reporters to their faces, the most powerful person on the planet has fully embraced a bad-mannered approach to governing.