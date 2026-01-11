‘He Stole It’: Trump Turns Cold as Ivana’s Reported ‘Best Friend’ Is Pushed Back by Secret Service After Mar-a-Lago Claims

Donald Trump has audiences buzzing over the new Netflix series “Members Only: Palm Beach.” The drama-filled program puts five of the beach towns’ socialites in the spotlight, along with Mar-a-Lago.

Although the president and the interior of the members-only club are not shown on-screen, they are both hot topics among the series cast. Hence, in the most recent episode, entrepreneur Gale Brophy made a bold claim about her ties to the real estate developer.

Ivana Trump’s alleged “best friend” Gale Brophy was almost escorted from Mar-a-Lago after approaching Donald Trump despite claiming she’s known him for over 30 years. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images, @gale_brophy/Instagram)

During a row with Hilary Musser, Brophy bragged about being in a bidding war with Trump for the palatial estate. He eventually purchased the property as his home in 1985 for a reported $10 million. It was transformed into a private club a decade later.

Brophy claimed, “He stole it,” from her. She said she was “given a free membership in the beginning because Ivana was one of my best friends.”

Trump was married to Ivana Trump, his first wife, for 13 years when they divorced in 1990. They share three children: sons, Don Jr., Eric, and daughter, Ivanka Trump. The 73-year-old former model passed away in 2022 after falling down the stairs inside her Manhattan apartment.

But according to cast member Taja Abitbol, Brophy may have exaggerated her relationship with the Trump family.

“Look, I’m not 100 percent sure about her story. All I know is that Gale almost got escorted out by the Secret Service because we saw Trump walking by, and she went over to him and said, ‘Hi, do you remember me?” said Abitbol in a confessional scene.

She added, “The Secret Service was like, ‘I told you to stay in your seat,’ and she didn’t listen at all. And he obviously, clearly did not remember her even though she claims that she was bidding against him for Mar-a-Lago.”

Abitbol told Newsweek the scene unfolded during a birthday party for cast member Rosalyn Yellin. She said, “The Secret Service had to push her [Brophy] away, and it was very embarrassing. Just unbelievable. Unreal.”

As the clip circulated on social media, so did theories about the president’s reaction. “Probably has some beans to spill; better be careful Donnie. We all know Ivana didn’t just ‘fall’ down the stairs,” said one viewer.

A second person suggested, “No Trump had her removed because she was going to spill the on his activities with Epstein and Maxwell… so he needs to get rid of her.”

Others were turned off from tuning in. A critic shared, “When I heard alot of references to Trump I stopped watching!” A fourth person quipped, “’He stole it’ lmao. that’s very on brand for Donald.”

Resurfaced photos at least prove that Trump and Brophy have been in the same social circle for years. In a 2015 Facebook post, Brophy shared a photo of the pair seated together while serving as chairwoman and honorary chairman at an American Red Cross polo luncheon.

She shared another post of them at a gala in 2018. In the caption, Brophy wrote, “I’m so proud to say that president Donald Trump has been my closest friend for over 30 years.” Another post revealed a letter from the businessman endorsing Brophy for an unspecified opportunity as a “personal friend.”

He allegedly wrote, “I have known and worked with Gayle Brophy for over twenty years. Her integrity both personally and professionally is of the highest order. Her diversity is one of her strengths, and the fact that she is achieves the finest results is something I admire about her.”

The “Queen of Palm Beach” does not have photo with Trump on her Instagram despite showcasing snapshots taken at Mar-a-Lago.