‘Crooks Gonna Crook!’: Trump Faces Double Blow as His Bible and Sneaker Sales Fail — But One Questionable MAGA Side Hustle Strikes Gold

Becoming president is the best business deal that Donald Trump has ever secured.

He turned running the country into a family affair when he was first elected in 2016, and that model is still working. His sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, sit at the head of The Trump Organization.

As recalled by one critic, Trump learned his lesson on not banking on the Oval Office 10 years earlier.

Trump’s Bible and sneaker ventures reportedly stumbled, but one unexpected MAGA-branded side hustle is raking in the cash. (Photo by John McDonnell/Getty Images)

That person commented, “Didn’t Trump say in his the-election-was-stolen-speeches that he regretted not taking more $$$$ from his time in office. Well kept his promise to himself bigly.”

Last May, Rolling Stone reported, “Trump took away from his previous stint in the White House is that he was wrong to leave a ton of money on the table as president.”

In his second term, he is raking in nine figures, with his sons Don Jr. and Eric pitching in to further boost his accounts.

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Insiders dubbed his youngest son, Barron Trump, a tech whiz after he advised his father to invest in cryptocurrency last year. A detractor on X argued, “Getting into crypto and outright committing fraud at expense of american is 2 different things lol.”

The U.S. Office of Government Ethics released Trump’s 2025 annual financial disclosure on June 30, revealing an income of over $2 billion. And everyone seems to know why: the economy is booming under his leadership.

At least, that is his spin on things. “I don’t get involved in my personal — we have funds that run my money,” he told the press.

He doubled down and added, “I made a lot of money before I became president, and they invest my money. I don’t talk to them… I don’t even know what they’re called, closed accounts or something. You put your money in, and that’s it… They’re big institutions, and they run it. But yeah, I’ve had a great career; in business, I’ve had a great career.”

Trump’s various hustles are raking in cash.

His revenue includes $635 million from his $TRUMP meme coin, $80 million from multiple lawsuit settlements, $290 million from his golf resorts, and a robust stock portfolio, to name a few.

“You know why I’m profiting? Because the stock market’s gone up. Everybody’s profiting. If you have a 410(k), how’s your 401(k) done? It’s up 85 percent. Thank you, President Trump,” he snarked.

Daily Mail reader snapped, “They invest in whatever you give them the ‘heads up’ to invest in you swamp rat” and “He just admitted that he is profiting from his 2nd term.”

A third critic retorted, “All we learned is that crooks gone crook. He was a cheat before he descended those escalators and he’ll remain so. SmH” and a fourth alluded to some revenue being hidden. That person wrote, “His kids and cronies don’t have to disclose their benefits.”

Namesake products like the God Bless the USA Bible, which retails for $99, dipped in revenue, decreasing from $1.306 million to $208,486 following a year of his bizarre Bible references.

On multiple occasions, Trump rambled off twisted verses from the revered text. His flub from a decade earlier resurfaced in 2025. He inaccurately boasted, “Proverbs, the chapter ‘never bend to envy.’ I’ve had that thing all of my life where people are bending to envy.”

The Trump Sneakers and fragrances profits also decreased from $2.5 million to $67,634.

Conversely, the Trump Watch line doubled sales, totaling around $4.47 million — although those figures do not settle customer complaints of being scammed into purchasing cheaply made timepieces.

According to one critic, “The presidency is his side gig” and explains why Trump does not collect his White House salary.