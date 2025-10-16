‘It’s a Piece of Crap’: Gavin Newsom Torches Trump’s $1,000 Watch Line as MAGA Melts Down After Purchasing the Item Only to Regret It

Some of Donald Trump‘s supporters believe they’ve been scammed by the president after critical reviews exposed his Trump Watches endeavor as a low-quality money grab and and California Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t staying silent about it.

In an ad airing on Newsmax, he proclaimed, “It’s Trump time,” as he promoted the luxury “Fight Fight Fight Collection.” The businessman began hawking the timepieces in September 2024, with prices ranging from $499 to $1,199. However, the collectibles have hardly been worth the price tag.

Gavin Newsom joins in after MAGA exposes Donald Trump’s luxury watch line as a scam in scathing reviews detailing faulty pieces and missing shipments costing hundreds of dollars. (Photos by Mario Tama/Getty Images; Trumpwatches/Instagram)

‘Arrest Her Immediately’: Kai Trump’s Shady Merch Drop Accused of Being a Scam After Allegedly Stealing American Eagle’s Logo in Another Trump Hustle

The collection features three timepieces: a silver watch with a black face, a silver and gold watch dubbed his favorite with a red face, and a gold watch with a black face. Each design had “Trump 45-47” written beneath the 12 o’clock marker. However, many complained about missing orders, poor service, product deficiencies, and refunds that never came.

“Wear it proudly on your wrist, and everyone will know exactly what it’s for, who it’s for, who it represents. It’s really gonna be something special. It’s for your favorite president,” said Trump. However, according to one purchaser on Trust Pilot, “The self winding feature is about as efficient as the GOP. This watch has no lifespan… brutal and disappointing like its namesake.”

A second review read, in part, “I plan to sue. This is a scam! On 30.01.25 I ordered a watch for 900$, at the time of ordering there was information that delivery will be in March… March is gone, April and May too…This is my worst experience with online shopping.” The merchandise is sold via GetTrumpWatches.

As federal workers go unpaid, Trump’s grift keeps ticking.

Newsmax is hawking a $500 “Trump watch”, billed as a symbol of “American greatness.”🙄



Nothing says leadership like selling overpriced merch during your own shutdown.

The only thing he’s keeping on time is the grift. ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/jvI4Hns7DY — Jennifer Get In Good Trouble (@TheJenniWren) October 10, 2025

While fans are disappointed, their liberal counterparts have shown no sympathy for the grift of knockoff Rolex-like watches.

“These ugly watches are a perfect representation of Trump standards. Way over priced and shoddy,” said one critic on The Daily Beast platform.

“Don’t any of you MAGAs realize how often Trump’s scams target his most ardent supporters?” asked another. A third brutal take read, “I really don’t have much sympathy for those who ‘bought’ those rip-off ‘watches.’ It wasn’t the first time Trump and friends pulled such a stupid stunt in the first place.

Meanwhile, a handful of commenters joked that “MAGAs got scammed by Trump,” calling both him and his watches a “scam,” and getting a good laugh out of watching his own supporters turn on him.

“Haha, you MAGA folks,” wrote one social media user, while another said, “Selling a $25 auto watch for $2500! MAGA!” Some said, “It’s a piece of crap.”

Even Gov. Gavin Newsom threw shade at Republicans’ refusal to extend expiring Obamacare subsidies, a key issue that’s keeping federal funding talks stuck.

“NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU BUT YOU MUST BUY MY WATCH!!” he wrote on X. One replied, “Stick it to him Governor Newsom.”

NO HEALTH CARE FOR YOU BUT YOU MUST BUY MY WATCH!! https://t.co/gNSHmTvAsx — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 9, 2025

In May, a customer came forward with complaints that her $640 watch was missing a “T,” leaving her with a “Rump” watch. The limited-edition timepiece featured a pink face and memorialized Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

I really do appreciate a good grift, they always make me laugh at least a little. This one made me laugh a lot. https://t.co/8ubX0iMCHK — 502TonkaTruck (@502DumpTruck) May 19, 2025

Tim Petit gifted the “First Lady” model to his wife, Melanie. However, after noticing the oversight, she wondered, “How could they process this and go through something without checking their work?”

Forbes reported Trump has amassed a $7.3 billion worth since winning the 2024 presidential election. While campaigning a $60 “God Bless the USA” Bibles and $399 gold sneakers were among the items he sold to voters. The Trump Organization, which runs The Trump Store, offers hundreds more items.

Moreover, his wife, Melania Trump, has also found ways to dig into MAGA’s pockets. Her hustle includes hawking a $195 digital photo collection, $245 Mother’s Day necklaces, and “Celebrating America” Christmas ornaments bearing prices between $75 and $90.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree.



Kai Trump used Travis Kelce's Tru Kolor's logo for her $130 sweatshirt's logo.



His sweatshirt goes for $69.95 because he's not a grifter. pic.twitter.com/4A71jY6lky — Lili Balfour 🐕🏘📈 👩‍🍳🇺🇸 (@lilibalfour) September 26, 2025

Even his granddaughter, Kai Trump, has joined the bandwagon. She is selling “TK” monogrammed sweatshirts for $130. The business venture has spurred backlash among critics who accused her of stealing her logo from Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce’s collaboration with American Eagle.