‘Liar!’: Trump Busted in Devastating Side by Side Photo with Fellow Republican as Visual Proof Exposes Decades of Deception About His Appearance

President Donald Trump has built a reputation for stretching the truth.

Once again, critics accuse the 80-year-old MAGA chief’s administration of fabricating specific details to make him appear larger than life.

The public closely watches Trump’s health as the elderly grandfather seemingly declines mentally and physically in front of the world.

President Donald Trump’s side-by-side photos with Republican Sen. June Thune has observers asking questions. (Photo: White House)

White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella declaring that the president is in “excellent health” following a medical examination on May 26 did not quiet the concerns.

Barbabella, 56, also reported that medical staff measured Trump at 75 inches tall and 238 pounds during his visit to Maryland’s Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president’s sub-300-pound weight report immediately raised red flags, while his listed 6-foot-3 height triggered widespread skepticism.

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In particular, “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast host Joanna Coles called foul on Barbabella’s report about Trump’s physical size on the June 27 episode of the show.

Coles, 64, specifically focused on a now-viral photograph of Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota towering over the president inside the U.S. Capital building.

🤣 White House doctors say Donald Trump is 6'3", 224 lbs., and 4.8% body fat.



On the right is D.K. Metcalf, 6'3", 230 lbs and 5% body fat. pic.twitter.com/JzQxohOGr7 — Viral Reel Addict (@ViralReelAddict) April 13, 2026

“Can we look at the height differential here of these two guys? Because John Thune is six foot four. Donald Trump insists his six foot two, but he’s shrinking,” the English journalist said.

She added, “He’s definitely not six foot two. I mean, John Thune looks like he’s got four inches on him there. I know that size isn’t supposed to matter, but I think it does in this situation.”

Coles was not the only observer who found the Trump and Thune interaction revealing. Social media users also expressed unwillingness to believe the two men were nearly the same height.

“Has anyone experienced more height shrinkage than Trump? Put that on the list of the illnesses affecting his rotting carcass,” an X poster stated.

One person on the app replied, “Well, he was never as tall as he claimed. Or as thin.” A second speculated, “He was never 6’3″. He wore lifts in his shoes. All Trump does is lie.”

Thune clearly wants to walk past reporters but Trump puts a hand on him, stops, and says, "the war is going very well. We are winning by a lot." pic.twitter.com/FdjZuxNinP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2026

“Trump claims to be 6’3”. John Thune is 6’4″. Trump barely comes up to Thune’s nose,” another commenter pointed out, which sparked a reply that read, “The incredible shrinking man.”

The POTUS faced more scrutiny when someone tweeted, “A known liar keeps lying. We know this.” A like-minded individual posted, “Everything about him is a lie.”

“If they lie about his height and weight, what else about his health is Dr. Sean Barbabella lying about?” wondered a skeptic on X.

Critics also dissected Trump’s weight. A critic of the president wrote on X, “And he’s not 238 lbs. More like 260.” Similarly, a second detractor claimed, “And, Trump is 315 [pounds], if he’s an ounce!”

John Thune: 6’4



Donald Trump: Absolutely not 6’3 pic.twitter.com/bGz2bi0DVl — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 24, 2026

After his 80th birthday on June 14, Trump continues to worry Americans that the current head of the federal government’s executive branch is not fit to serve in that position.

The POTUS being seen with bruised hands, neck rashes, and swollen ankles in public has created a cloud of anxiety over the White House that does not appear to be clearing up any time soon.

Trump’s constant sleeping episodes during public meetings, difficulty walking in a straight line, and frequent erratic behavior fueled more speculation that the octogenarian is suffering from deteriorating health.

The administration is facing accusations of cooking the books on Trump’s behalf, but it has been confirmed that he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that can lead to swelling in the lower limbs and discoloration on the body.

While Dr. Barbabella maintained that the oldest person ever inaugurated as president is capable of performing the duties of commander-in-chief, the U.S. Navy captain also advised that Trump should lose some weight.