‘Disgusting!’: Trump Cuts Off Official Singing His Praises to Issue Unbelievable Demand, as Viewers Watch in Absolute Horror at His Oversized Ego

President Donald Trump sure knows how to humiliate himself and embarrass his own staff in the same setting.

At this point, no White House clip of the 80-year-old is complete without those who work for or under him falling into a self-praise rant.

Trump deliberately put a member of his administration on the spot in the most unexpected way, proving yet again that his ego is more important to him than anything else.

President Donald Trump puts a member of his administration on the spot in an awkward Oval Office exchange. (Photo: White House)

During a livestreamed executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office on June 22, the president opened his remarks by introducing people who assembled for the meeting.

He then asked several government officials to share a few words on his behalf.

Around seven minutes into the livestream, Trump called on U.S. national cyber director Sean Cairncross to give remarks, presumably about the nation’s cybersecurity.

Cairncross, 51, instead chose to begin by complimenting his boss.

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He told Trump, “Thank you, sir. You continue to be the most forward-leaning president in innovation in American history.”

The MAGA firebrand seemed unsatisfied with that level of brown-nosing. The MAGA frontman immediately cut off the longtime Republican operative to bluntly ask, “Is that all?”

The room broke out into laughter before Trump turned to Cairncross to give him one of his signature forceful handshakes.

"is that all?" — Trump is now having guys go around the table to kiss his ass, but even effusive praise isn't enough for him pic.twitter.com/pJZC3NWtDR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 22, 2026

Cairncross continued his excessive fawning over Trump, who sat slouched in his chair while nodding periodically.

The awkward exchange ended with Trump saying, “You’ve done a great job.”

Many viewers did not share those complimentary sentiments. Trump interrupting an administration official to essentially question his loyalty caused a lot of commotion online.

“How’s this real life? Beyond embarrassing,” one X account expressed in reaction to the viral clip.

A second person pointed out, “Ouch… big flinch with that hearty handshake.”

Donald Trump snaps at female reporter who asks about Epstein files:



“Quiet, Piggy!” pic.twitter.com/K42gA3uXCD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2025

“Imagine glazing this demented old man. These people have no shame at all,” tweeted another Trump critic. One poster simply wrote, “Disgusting.”

The vitriol directed at Trump resumed when someone exclaimed, “He does not even know who they are, turns the wrong way. The guy is struggling to find words, but obviously he does not believe what he himself is saying but needs to appease the whacko.”

“Stop these colossal a—-kissing contests within the admin and actually get something positive done for the country. Surely these clowns are taking the piss, or are they this subservient as to having zero dignity?” wondered one commenter.

Trump listening to his subordinates praise him as the country watches has become a regular part of his second term.

So has his tendency to rudely interrupt when others are speaking.

In addition to frequently disrupting his own team, the president constantly cuts in when reporters challenge him on tough issues, often by insulting them.

Trump infamously told Bloomberg’s White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, “quiet, piggy,” in November 2025 in response to a question about unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files.

‘I thought that was a drone,’ Donald Trump reacts to object in sky pic.twitter.com/aj4VVxElFA — The Independent (@Independent) May 12, 2026

More recently, Trump threw a temper tantrum in the middle of a June 2026 interview with “Meet the Press” anchor Kristen Welker. He slammed the media as “crooked” and stormed off the set.

Sometimes the president accidentally interrupts his own speeches by rambling off topic or getting distracted by a person or object in his line of sight.

While addressing guests at a Rose Garden event back in May, Trump stopped mid-sentence and looked up at the sky over the White House, thinking he saw an unmanned aircraft.

“Uh-oh. I thought that was a drone. They make them in all different sizes nowadays. They can be very destructive, as you probably heard,” an unfocused Trump stated.

After just turning 80, Trump’s public appearances will continue to be closely scrutinized as onlookers wonder whether his increasingly rude behavior is a sign that old age is catching up to him.