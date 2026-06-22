‘You’re Not Welcomed Here!’: Texas Woman Fired from Job Over Bigoted Tirade, Raises Over $100,000 from Supporters

A former Texas massage therapist appears to be using her internet stardom from a viral video to raise $100,000.

Dasha Kilpatrick was the subject of a video posted online last week. She is accused of hurling racially charged insults at two Muslim women.

“You are not welcome here. This is a Christian country; this is not a Muslim country,” Kilpatrick said.

Dasha Kilpatrick is accused of going on a racist tirade against two Muslim women. (Photo Credit: X/@TizzyENT)

It appeared that Kilpatrick was harassing the women about their hijabs.

“Islam is a terrorist organization, not a religion,” Kilpatrick told the two women. “I’m very educated on this subject.”

‘I Am Walking Home’: White Michigan Cop Detains Black Teen Because He Looked Like He Was About to Commit a Crime, Video Shows

‘That’s Not a Mob; That’s a Gang:’ Disturbing Video Shows White Teenagers Beating Up Black Teen — Now Nine of Them Are Facing Charges

The two women told Kilpatrick they were U.S. citizens.

“I’m pretty sure we’re kind people, and you’re not,” one of the women said as Kilpatrick walked away.

Atlanta Black Star did some digging into Kilpatrick’s background. She is a massage therapist who was previously employed by Massage Forest in Conroe, Texas. She has since been terminated.

Atlanta Black Star tried calling the business, but the phone number is no longer listed on Google. The business also took down its website.

Kilpatrick also changed her Facebook name to “Delta Pi.” She turned off new message requests and comments for all of her posts. Many of her posts are very hateful towards the Islamic community.

Many of her posts are AI-generated videos peddling misinformation about the Islamic community. Headlines for the videos include “WAKE UP: The Islamist Takeover of America is HALFWAY Complete,” and “Texas JUST showed the world how to HANDLE ISLAM.”

Kilpatrick also shared a video about why she believes smart speakers, TVs, and insulin pumps are listening to people.

Kilpatrick is set to receive $100,000 from an online fundraiser set up by Tom Hennessey. It is unclear what their relationship is. He titled the fundraiser on GiveSendGo, “Stand with brave Texas healthcare worker.”

“She stood her ground unapologetically,” Hennessey wrote. “She referenced Muhammad being a warlord and pedophile. Then rejected the disorderly Muslim’s claim of citizenship via paperwork.”

The fundraiser has earned over $101,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Atlanta Black Star reached out to GiveSendGo to ask why this fundraiser is allowed to stay up but not Karmelo Anthony’s.

The site removed the Anthony family’s fundraiser, claiming it was used to cover personal expenses. Technically, that’s what this fundraiser for Kilpatrick also is.

The other women in the video were not identified.

Atlanta Black Star tried reaching out to Kilpatrick but has not heard back.