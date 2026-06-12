‘Watermelon Felon’: Austin Metcalf’s Father Unleashes Racist Tirade at Karmelo Anthony’s Family. Hours Later Anthony’s New Fundraiser Faces a Setback

Another fundraiser for the family of Karmelo Anthony has been taken down hours after Austin Metcalf’s father went on a racist tirade.

Andrew Anthony, Karmelo’s father, posted an update on Facebook with a screenshot of an email saying the fundraiser was deleted.

“People we are under attack. All money will be refunded we want to make another attempt without verification,” the father wrote.

Jeff Metcalf launched into a racist tirade about Karmelo Anthony and his family. (Photo Credit: GoFundMe)

According to the email from the fundraising organization, the fundraiser violated the site’s policies.

“Please know that this descision is not a reflection on the hardships your family may be experiencing,” the service wrote.

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The day before, Jeff Metcalf posted the video message after Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He was convicted of killing Metcalf’s son, Austin, at a high school track meet in 2025.

Metcalf wasn’t afraid to call out Anthony’s parents, Andrew Anthony and Kayla Hayes.

“Drew Anthony, you’re a p—y and a coward, and you raised one,” he said from the comfort of his couch. “Kayla, you drunk b—h hahaha what did you do to that boy to make him stab somebody? My God, what kind of mother are you?”

The trial fueled lots of racial tension. Anthony is Black and Metcalf is white.

Metcalf also called out Kevin Hayes, one of Anthony’s relatives.

“Hey Kevin Hayes, you f—king liar. The day after it happened, how many lies did you type up, you keyboard warrior?”

Metcalf claimed he invited Hayes to Frisco to “talk,” but he never showed up.

But then Metcalf’s rant took a racist turn.

“You people hang your hat on the dumbest s—t I’ve ever seen,” he said. Metcalf also seemingly ‘rage-baited’ the Black community by creating a nickname for Karmelo Anthony.

“Let me make something racist up so y’all can go viral. I got a new name for Melo. How about ‘watermelon felon’.”

His remarks didn’t stop there.

At one point, he launches into a rant about how there are “so many baby mamas running around with EBT cards.”

“I’m not being racist, I’m being real,” Metcalf said.

The slain teenager’s son even brought up slavery, arguing the Black community should be grateful for being free. He also made fun of the Black Panthers.

“You get more privileges and more entitlement because 400 years ago someone actually sold you to us,” Metcalf said. “Then we had a Civil War to free your ass. Now you want to talk s—t. You couldn’t even vote in 1960. Look how far you’ve come. Look at all the free s—t you get.”

Near the end of the video, Metcalf said he doesn’t usually attack people like this and that he’s working on his anger.

“I’ve been couped up and caged up,” Metcalf said, referring to a gag order a judge issued on him during the trial.

“Tonight I’m going to allow myself to say what I really want to say,” he said. “All you believe is Karmelo was innocent. WRONG! GUILTY! PRISON!”

Throughout the trial, Metcalf argued that Austin and his twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, were not bullies. Hunter Metcalf witnessed the death of his brother but did not testify at trial.

A witness, who claimed have watched the video of Austin’s death and highlighted some inconsistencies with the testimony. It started 11 minutes before Austin was stabbed.

“From the moment she pressed play, Karmelo Anthony was sitting under that tent,” she said.

The alleged witness pointed out that Hunter and Austin walked up to the tent with a group of friends. She added that she never saw Hunter hold his brother and that the Metcalfs never sat under the tent.

“For people who say he should’ve used his hands, people can die in fights with hands,” T said.

In a newly resurfaced email to coaches, varsity cheerleaders at Metcalf’s school complained about Hunter.

Atlanta Black Star is working to confirm if this email is real and what the outcome was.

The cheerleaders accused Hunter Metcalf of calling one of them a “fat bitch” in front of a crowded restaurant.

“I don’t understand what triggers his rages, but to yell this unprovoked made us all really upset,” the cheerleader wrote. “We see the Metcalfs act out time and time again, but we trust that there are repercussions or some sort of consequence, so we stay out of it.”

The cheerleaders also alleged Hunter told a fellow football player that his “hands were bisexual.” The email said Hunter was implying that he would not only hit guys but also hit girls.

👀 the actual email from the cheerleader to her coach regarding Hunter Metcalf. #KarmelAnthony #BelieveKarmelo pic.twitter.com/tGPAJz1wK6 — Shayla Sweatt (@shay_sweatt) June 12, 2026

“She is not only embarrassed but genuinely scared, especially after seeing the way he can act on the field,” the email said. “I would also appreciate for my name to stay confidential, as I fear what they would do if they knew.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to the Anthony and Metcalf families about the allegations but has not heard back.