‘That’s Not a Mob; That’s a Gang:’ Disturbing Video Shows White Teenagers Beating Up Black Teen — Now Nine of Them Are Facing Charges

Nine North Carolina teenagers, allegedly all white, are facing charges after authorities say they beat up a Black teenager.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office addressed concerns about a video of the attack Friday. Sheriff Jackie Rogers said the video was originally posted on “Word of Mouth Kinston,” a community Facebook group.

Ashton Clark (left) and Landon Harris (right) are among nine teenagers charged with attacking a Black teenager (Photo: Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office)

The video starts with one teenager, identified as Ashton Clark, 18, flexing at the camera with his shirt off. The video then pans to another teenager holding something in his hand.

“Whatcha got there?” the person behind the camera asked.

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“A weapon,” the teenager replied.

The camera then pans to a girl who punches a Black teenager before he runs away. But the group of teenagers caught up to him.

The video then cuts to Clark holding the Black teenager in a chokehold.

“Let him go!” one girl yells.

“Put him to sleep!” another teenager yells.

“Put him down,” another chanted.

The video then cuts to another teenager, who was not identified, holding the Black teenager in another chokehold. The audio was cut out of the video from there.

Investigators said they do not think the attack was racially motivated.

“There’s one video that doesn’t have any sound to it of the kid being choked, and obviously, if we find something that’s racially motivated, we will step up the investigations and go in that direction,” the sheriff said.

The incident took place on May 23, but the victim and his father didn’t report it until June 15. A North Lenoir High School Resource Officer was notified on May 27 and began interviewing students.

The family of the 16-year-old victim told WITN he suffered multiple injuries. He has several broken teeth and ruptured blood vessels. The family claimed the video was posted in a group chat that the victim was a member of.

WNTC reported the victim was also hit in the face with a glass bottle.

“No parent should have to view that type of behavior happening to their child,” President of the Kinston Lenoir County NAACP Barbara Sutton told WNCT. “No child, regardless of the color, should have to endure what that teenager endured, and we as the NAACP will stand strong behind the family.”

“This makes me sick to my stomach. That’s someone’s baby. I hope all of those kids get what they deserve since their parents clearly aren’t doing it,” @boringisnothowwelive_official added.

“That’s not a mob; that’s a gang call it what it is,” @barnesmartin44 wrote.

Clark and Harris were charged as adults Thursday. Clark and Harris were booked into the Lenoir County Jail.

A 17-year-old, allegedly the one who did the attack in the video without audio, was charged with assault by strangulation and conspiracy. Clark faces the same charges and was placed under a $50,000 bond.

The six other teenagers were charged as juveniles.

Authorities said the fight was allegedly set up by the victim’s ex-girlfriend after they broke up. The victim did not indicate that race had anything to do with the attack, according to deputies.

The sheriff also acknowledged that the girl who threw the first punch in the video is his wife’s second cousin. He said that she was charged with assault.

“I firmly believe the law applies equally to everyone,” Rogers said.

WITN reported the victim has “left the area with everything that is going on.”