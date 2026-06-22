‘I Am Walking Home’: White Michigan Cop Detains Black Teen Because He Looked Like He Was About to Commit a Crime, Video Shows

A Michigan mother is demanding an investigation after she says her son was racially profiled by a police officer.

Marticia Spearman told News 3 her son Jeremiah, 16, was unjustly treated and then detained by Battle Creek police on June 14.

The police department released body-camera footage of what happened.

Jeremiah Spearman (right) was detained after officers said they believed he was engaged in “suspicious” activity as he walked down a sidewalk. (Photos: YouTube screenshots/ News 3)

In the video, a police officer pulls over on the side of the road and starts yelling at a teenager, identified as Jeremiah Spearman.

“Come here. You’re not in trouble. What’s going on?” the officer yelled.

Jeremiah, seemingly ignoring the officer, continues walking down the sidewalk until the officer stops him.

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“What am I being detained for? I’m walking home,” Jeremiah said.

“Put your hands behind your back,” the officer told the teenager. The officers then start searching Jeremiah and find his pocketknife.

Jeremiah complies with the officers’ commands, but they still put him in handcuffs. He immediately tells the officer he has a pocketknife in his pocket.

“Someone call my mom! This is the second time,” he yelled as three officers put him in handcuffs.

The video then shows four of Jeremiah’s family members asking the officer why they handcuffed him. He said when he saw Jeremiah, he saw him clutching his crotch.

The officer then said he had probable cause to detain the teenager because he didn’t know if he had a gun on him.

“What is the crime he committed?” a family member asked. “I heard no crime.”

The officer then pulled Jeremiah’s aunt aside and explained again what had happened.

“He had a pocketknife on him, and he got very nervous,” the officer said. “He is exhibiting so many signs of committing crimes.”

“He’s a kid, he’s only 16 years old,” Jeremiah’s aunt said.

Atlanta Black Star obtained the police report from the incident. The reporting officer’s name was redacted.

“Should note that through my training and experience, I know that when a subject clutches their hand to their body after seeing the police is a characteristic of carrying or concealing a weapon,” the officer wrote. “Also, through my training and experience, I know that people who wear masks and conduct this behavior are trying to conceal their identity.”

The officer claimed in the report that the teen was wearing a sheisty. However, Jeremiah’s face is blurred in the video.

Jeremiah’s mother told News 3 those comments made her uncomfortable. She said it reaffirmed her beliefs that her son was being racially profiled.

“Young Black men, this is something they have to worry about; it is unfair,” she said.

The officer also reported that the area where Jeremiah was was known for significant criminal activity.

“The male continued to refuse to speak to me and was not being cooperative. The de-escalation technique did not work, and he was detained in a set of handcuffs for the duration of the stop in order to protect everyone involved.”

“I feel like all his rights were violated,” Spearman told News 3.

Atlanta Black Star made multiple attempts to reach out to the Battle Creek Chief of Police Shannon Bagley, but was told he was out of town for the week.

“This is not how we police, not that those things don’t happen, and that will be reviewed,” he told News 3.

As of right now, the officers involved are not facing any discipline. Bagley said officers are expected to respond when they observe behavior they believe could affect others’ safety.

“The decision to stop and briefly detain the individual was appropriate,” Bagley said. “The officer’s approach was calm and focused on resolving the situation safely.”

Spearman is calling on the department to release the body camera footage from her son’s first detention on June 4.

“You released the body camera video of the second incident; where is the first video?” she asked.

The city said it has not yet received a formal complaint about the incident.