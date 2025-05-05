‘He Turned As Soon as We Got in Front of Cameras’: Candace Owens Calls T.I. a Fraud, Claims He’s In Favor of ‘MAGA’ Views Behind the Scenes

Conservative commentator Candace Owens recently made headlines during her appearance on The Jason Lee Show, where she called out Atlanta rapper T.I. for allegedly being a hypocrite regarding his political leanings. During the interview, Owens claimed that the rapper privately holds conservative views but presents a different persona in public spaces.

The discussion centered around their infamous 2019 clash at the REVOLT Summit, where T.I. and Owens engaged in a heated debate about Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan that quickly went viral. Lee acknowledged Owens for “holding her own” during the exchange, which sparked her revealing comments about what she describes as T.I.’s contradictory behavior.

“He is such a scam artist. You guys have no idea,” Owens told Lee when discussing the rapper. “Yeah he’s like the whole thing is an act like he is literally just a whole op. I have no respect for him.”

She went on to reveal that Kanye West, a once vocal Trump supporter, had connected her with T.I. before the summit, where they allegedly had private conversations that contradicted his public stance.

According to Owens, T.I. expressed conservative viewpoints in their private conversations, allegedly telling her, “Yeah I, I agree I’m miserable I just can’t get behind Trump.”

She claims that the rapper’s combative attitude during their public debate was merely a performance for the cameras, stating, “He turned as soon as we got in front of cameras. It was a show.”

When Lee asked if she was prepared for how the conversation would unfold during the summit, Owens responded with a firm “No,” later adding that T.I. is “a fraud” and was “being very performative” throughout their exchange.

In contrast, she praised fellow rapper Killer Mike, who was also present during the 2019 panel, describing him as “excellent behind the scenes in front of the scenes same person.”

The 2019 REVOLT Summit confrontation became memorable for T.I.’s pointed question to Owens about the MAGA slogan.

“When you say ‘Make America Great Again,’ which period are we talking about?” T.I. asked. “The period when women couldn’t vote, the period when we were hanging from trees, or the crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make America like again?”

During their exchange, Owens attempted to attribute the slogan to Ronald Reagan and made claims about America being one of the first countries to end slavery, which T.I. swiftly challenged.

When Owens couldn’t directly answer the question about which era of American history the MAGA slogan referenced, T.I. accused her of “making light of the enslavement of people that look like us.”

When Jason Lee posted the recent interview exchange on his Instagram, it sparked various reactions from his followers.

“TI don’t give a damn if Candace don’t like him,” commented one follower.

Another responded, “Ma’am you are the OPP.”

Despite general criticism of Owens, some viewers found her claims credible, with one noting, “I don’t like her but I do believe her when says that about TI.”

The discussion also touched on the distinction between conservative values and support for Trump.

“MAGA is definitely different from being conservative,” stated one commenter.

Another added, “We all have ‘conservative views’ when it comes to certain topics that don’t mean we’re Trump/maga supporters.”

When Lee asked Owens directly if she believed MAGA ideology differed from traditional conservatism, she rejected the distinction.

“No I think MAGA just gave a name to people that were tired of New York and L.A. deciding on how the America lives,” Owens explained. “In New York and L.A. got too loud and then finally the rest of America said you know we’ve been here a very long time and we’re kind of tired of being cared for by the rest of you.”

The controversy highlights the ongoing tensions within political discourse, particularly regarding celebrity endorsements and authenticity in public forums.

While several prominent artists including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and 50 Cent have openly expressed varying levels of support for Trump and his policies, T.I. has consistently positioned himself as an outspoken critic of the former president and the MAGA movement.

Whether Owens’ allegations about T.I.’s private political leanings have any merit remains unconfirmed, as the rapper has yet to respond publicly to her claims.

As for the public, all it knows of him is his Democratic leanings.

He supported Barack Obama throughout his presidency, even performing at his inauguration, and endorsed Kamala Harris when she was selected as Joe Biden’s running mate in the 2020 presidential election on Instagram.

The exchange nevertheless continues to fuel discussions about political authenticity and the complex relationship between personal beliefs and public personas in America’s increasingly polarized landscape.